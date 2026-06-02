Moderna Launches Moderna Direct with “eCommerce Powered by FFF Enterprises™”

TEMECULA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc. — the nation’s most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company — today announced that Moderna has selected FFF’s ecommerce platform to power Moderna Direct.

eCommerce Powered by FFF Enterprises™ delivers an enhanced ordering experience for Moderna customers. Built on BioSupply®, FFF Enterprises’ proprietary ecommerce platform, the Moderna Direct site provides streamlined access to Moderna’s product portfolio through a customized, Moderna-branded experience.

“We are truly honored to collaborate with Moderna to support Moderna Direct through a customized implementation of FFF’s BioSupply® ecommerce platform. This engagement has allowed us to build on our strong, scalable foundation to enhance the customer experience through an intuitive interface,” said Robert Keith, FFF’s senior vice president of customer experience and communication. “We’re proud of how rapidly we were able to support Moderna’s vision and remain committed to continually introducing enhancements and expanded self-service capabilities that elevate the experience for Moderna’s direct business customers.”

“FFF has been a strong collaborator throughout this process, with a clear commitment to delivering for customers,” said Matt Block, U.S. general manager at Moderna. “The launch of the enhanced Moderna Direct represents an important step forward in how we support our customers and creates momentum for future innovation.”

As a leading specialty distributor in the U.S., FFF provides this service to meet the needs of manufacturing partners and enable direct-to-healthcare business models that bypass traditional channels.

“Thinking back on how the organization has grown over the last 38 years, we are humbled to be able to offer this capability as part of the suite of services we provide to our pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare provider customers,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, FFF’s chief executive officer. “As a specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare technology company, we have invested in best-in-class technologies and are honored to partner with outstanding healthcare companies serving patients across the country.”

For inquiries about FFF’s eCommerce services, contact Michelle Valenzuela, vice president, marketing & communications.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare technology company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company, InCircle Review, and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. For more information about FFF Enterprises, please visit its news site, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.