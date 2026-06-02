AFA Endorses Legislation to Award Bob Lodge the Medal of Honor

ARLINGTON, Va., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) proudly supports proposed legislation to posthumously award United States Air Force pilot Maj. Robert “Bob” Alfred Lodge the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, announced plans to introduce legislation in the House of Representations to award Lodge the medal during an AFA Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Aerospace Nation webinar.

“Saving other human beings, putting your life at risk, and paying the ultimate sacrifice so that others may live—that is exactly what Major Lodge did,” said Pfluger, a former Air Force combat pilot and Chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence. “Even though the world didn't see it on that day, and it has taken multiple decades to figure this out, he deserves this. It carries over to what it truly means to be a wingman and provide mutual support.”

The proposed legislation builds on advocacy by former pilots such as Col. Charles B. “Chuck” DeBellevue, USAF (Ret.)—the nation’s last Active-duty fighter ace and a squadron mate of Lodge during the Vietnam War—who have worked to secure proper recognition for Lodge’s valor and sacrifice. Over the past year, AFA has supported those efforts through sustained initiatives to raise awareness, including published features, podcasts, video storytelling, and panel discussions at major symposia, as well as other organizational support.

“Maj. Bob Lodge exemplified the selfless spirit of the American Military Hero. He put the mission and his comrades first, sacrificing his own life and security so that others would survive,” said Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.), AFA President & CEO. “It is notable that the people who are fighting for his recognition today are here now because of Bob Lodge’s valor, heroism, and sacrifice more than 50 years ago.”

Lodge served as chief of the Fighter Tactics Branch for the 432nd Tactical Reconnaissance Wing and flew combat missions as an F-4 Phantom pilot with the wing’s 555th Fighter Squadron. His development of new tactics, along with his push to equip the wing with more advanced F-4Ds, helped turn the tide of the air campaign over Vietnam.

On May 10, 1972, Lodge’s aircraft was disabled by enemy fire during a combat mission north of Hanoi. Recognizing that his knowledge of highly classified tactics and capabilities would result in a significant intelligence risk if he were captured, Lodge chose not to eject from his crippled aircraft. He was killed when the plane crashed in North Vietnam. Lodge is credited with five Silver Stars—the most awarded to any member of the Air Force or Army Air Forces—as well as five Distinguished Flying Crosses.

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military decoration, awarded for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.

To learn more about Maj. Bob Lodge’s story and this effort, visit afa.org/boblodge

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 350,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air Force and Space Force.

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