CAHI Honours The Honourable Don Boudria for Leadership in Animal Health

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 Annual Awards, recognizing exceptional leadership and contributions to Canada’s animal health sector.

This year, CAHI presented its prestigious Industry Leadership Award to the Honourable Don Boudria, P.C., and its Chair’s Award to Dr. Arman Panah from Virbac.

A former senior Cabinet Minister and longtime Member of Parliament, Mr. Boudria was recognized for his longstanding commitment to advancing animal health policy and strengthening the voice of Canada’s animal health sector in Ottawa. Since beginning his work with CAHI in 2021, he has played a key role in elevating industry priorities with policymakers and supporting initiatives that strengthen animal health, public health and food security in Canada.

“Don Boudria has been an extraordinary champion for Canada’s animal health sector,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of CAHI. “His deep understanding of government, passion to build relationships across political lines, and commitment to evidence-based policy have helped advance critical animal health issues in Canada.”

Mr. Boudria was presented with the handcrafted, stained-glass award in front of parliamentarians, industry leaders and peers during CAHI’s Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Awards Gala — a signature event he helped develop and champion since its inception in 2022.

CAHI also recognized Dr. Arman Panah with the 2026 Chair’s Award for his outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing regulatory modernization and industry collaboration.

As Chair of CAHI’s Drug Committee and Director of Regulatory Affairs for Virbac, Dr. Panah has helped lead key initiatives focused on addressing regulatory challenges and improving collaboration between industry and government stakeholders. Dr. Panah was presented with the Chair’s Award in front of his peers and colleagues at the CAHI Awards Gala on June 1, 2026.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43b39f2e-6ae4-4202-a170-5328f940e121