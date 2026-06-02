Notice of New Date for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

GREENWICH, Conn., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Capital Group, Inc. (OTCQX: ACGP, the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has moved forward the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders previously scheduled for June 3, 2026.

The Annual Meeting will now be held on July 8, 2026, at 4:15pm Eastern Time, at 191 Mason Street, Greenwich, Connecticut 06830, as further described in the Company's revised proxy materials.

In connection with the new meeting date, the Board of Directors has established June 3, 2026 as the new record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2026 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Company expects to distribute revised proxy materials and voting instructions to shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting following the new record date.

Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be posted on the Company's website at associated-capital-group.com and made available through OTC Markets.

Shareholders should disregard any proxy cards or voting instructions previously distributed in connection with the Annual Meeting. Revised proxy materials and voting instructions will be distributed following the new record date of June 3, 2026.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (OTCQX:ACGP), based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA”). We have also earmarked proprietary capital to acquire or invest in new and existing businesses.