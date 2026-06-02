LGI Homes Launches “Sunsational Summer Savings” National Sales Event

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) and its premium brand, Terrata Homes, have launched their nationwide “Sunsational Summer Savings” sales event. During the limited-time promotion, homebuyers can shop move-in ready homes and take advantage of up to $40,000 in savings on their new home purchase.

“Our Sunsational Summer Savings event is designed to help buyers make the most of their move this summer with stylish, move-in ready homes, valuable included features and incredible limited-time savings,” said Rachel Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer at LGI Homes. “Whether buyers are looking for an affordable new home or a luxury living experience, this event offers compelling opportunities to find the right home for their lifestyle.”

During this event, customers can also enjoy a full suite of kitchen appliances with the purchase of their brand-new home. Featuring products from respected brands, Whirlpool® and KitchenAid®, customers can take advantage of these coveted appliance packages included with transparent prices. From thoughtfully designed floor plans to quality construction homes, upgraded interiors and desirable community amenities, both brands continue to offer buyers strong value and an exceptional homebuying experience across the country.

Homebuyers shopping during the event can expect:

Exclusive interest rate incentives

Builder-paid closing costs

Included Whirlpool ® or KitchenAid ® kitchen appliances (*details vary by community)

or KitchenAid kitchen appliances (*details vary by community) Move-in ready homes, available now

Designer upgrades included

Communities located in desirable markets, nationwide

Customers interested in learning more about the Sunsational Summer Savings event are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com or TerrataHomes.com to schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/108af790-58ee-4854-988e-70f14493e488