INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - GTM

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, ZoomInfo significantly lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.185 billion to$1.205 billion, well below consensus estimates of $1.26 billion, implying a revenue decline of roughly 4% against prior expectations for modest growth. ZoomInfo also announced a restructuring that will eliminate approximately 600 positions, or around 20% of its workforce. Multiple analysts subsequently downgraded ZoomInfo.

On this news, ZoomInfo’s stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 32.78%, to close at $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.