Bangalore, India, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television and mattress rental is gaining ground across Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon through 2026, with monthly plans starting near ₹699 emerging as the response to the cost of buying entertainment and sleep setups for short tenancies. Rental platforms operating across the region, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand concentrate across Dwarka, Saket, Noida Sector 62, Greater Noida, Gurgaon Cyber City and Sohna Road — a pattern shaped less by lifestyle preference than by NCR's high tenant churn and corporate relocation cycles. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances/smart-led-tvs-on-rent

The shift maps onto how NCR's professional population moves. A large share of renters across Gurgaon's corporate corridor and Noida's tech parks arrive on company postings and transfers, with stays that often fall under two to three years. For this group, buying a television and mattress outright carries a cost that rarely earns its value back within the period they intend to stay. A mid-sized smart TV and quality mattress bought new can run to ₹45,000 before delivery is factored in, and once a tenant relocates, resale recovery in practice rarely crosses a fraction of that figure — and electronics in particular depreciate steeply the moment they leave the store, faster than almost any other category of household purchase.

Relocation economics reinforce the case. A television is fragile and prone to transit damage, and an owned unit either moves at the tenant's risk or sells at a heavy discount within a year or two of purchase. A mattress, meanwhile, ties a buyer to a single sleep surface for years regardless of wear, where rental plans rotate or replace surfaces between tenures. Rental shifts both burdens: plans bundle delivery, installation and free relocation within the region, and the assets return at the end of the lease. For a professional moving on a company transfer, the cost and risk of carrying a large screen across the region — or selling it at a loss to avoid doing so — is precisely the kind of friction that makes a return-at-the-end arrangement attractive.

The ₹45,000 TV-and-mattress ownership outlay versus a ₹1,499/month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among NCR's project-bound households, particularly among short-to-medium-term renters.

The categories driving interest reflect how these homes are used. Televisions span screen sizes from compact bedroom units to large living-room formats, with newer smart models available on rental in a way that lets tenants access current technology without absorbing its depreciation. Mattresses range across foam and orthopaedic variants for different sleep needs, with rental plans refreshing the sleep surface between tenures rather than leaving a tenant on an ageing mattress. Renting the two together is common in newly rented flats, and it lets a tenant equip entertainment and sleep setups without committing capital to fast-depreciating items they will leave behind when the next transfer comes. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture/mattresses-on-rent

Once the decision to rent is made, the operational terms are what tenants examine next. Delivery and installation are typically completed within a few working days of an order, which matters to professionals setting up against a fixed relocation date. Minimum tenures are set at the plan level, security deposits are refundable against the condition of the returned items, and most plans allow a television to be upgraded to a larger screen or a newer model mid-tenure rather than locking a tenant into the original choice. Rentomojo, which its March 2026 DRHP identifies as the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by live subscribers, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, bundles delivery, installation and free relocation across the region, with servicing handled by an in-house technician network rather than billed separately. For a category that dates as quickly as consumer electronics, the ability to step up to a current model without reselling an old one is often as persuasive as the rent itself.

For tenants weighing the decision, the logic turns less on cost alone than on optionality. The future of a posting, a team or a city is rarely fixed when a lease is signed, and committing capital to electronics and furnishings that lose most of their value on exit narrows a renter's room to move. TV and mattress rental in high-churn rental neighbourhoods is increasingly positioned as a way to keep a home fully equipped while preserving the flexibility that corporate relocation cycles demand.

Appliance and furniture rental from platforms like Rentomojo forms part of a broader shift toward the appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the cost of ownership is increasingly weighed against flexible subscription alternatives. For a renting population defined by tenure horizons under three years, the equipped, serviced and reversible rented home is becoming the default rather than the compromise, and the economics of relocation make that less a preference than a calculation.

This press release references pricing and market patterns drawn from publicly available materials and platform information current as of the date of publication. Figures are indicative and subject to change.

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