Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2026 in Toronto (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors (the “Board”) by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % David Clare 34,554,965 99.61% 135,087 0.39% Paul Gallagher 33,529,265 96.65% 1,160,787 3.35% Sacha Haque 34,634,607 99.84% 55,445 0.16% Barton Hedges 34,632,738 99.83% 57,314 0.17% Anik Lanthier 34,276,125 98.81% 413,927 1.19% Janice Madon 34,625,530 99.81% 64,522 0.19% George Myhal 33,078,499 95.35% 1,611,553 4.65% Chris Sekine 34,676,237 99.96% 13,815 0.04% Lilia Sham 34,631,966 99.83% 58,086 0.17%

At the Meeting, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to set the remuneration of the auditor. The results of the vote are:

Votes For: 34,981,300 (99.93%)

Votes Withheld: 25,645 (0.07%)

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisuragroup.com . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website. Investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus. ca .

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com