Reputation Resolutions Launches RemoveNews.ai, a Free AI Tool to Help Remove Damaging Online News Articles

The industry's first AI-powered tool to help individuals and businesses remove negative articles from Google and AI searches. RemoveNews.ai finds the editor with the authority to remove the article and writes a personalized removal request in under 60 seconds.



DENVER, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoveNews.ai, a new AI-powered tool built specifically to help people and organizations remove damaging online news coverage, officially launched with a mission to bring professional-grade news article removal capabilities to anyone dealing with harmful press coverage. Developed by the team at Reputation Resolutions , one of the most experienced online reputation management firms in the country, RemoveNews.ai gives individuals and businesses free access to the same professional-grade news article removal strategy used by attorneys and reputation management firms that charge thousands of dollars.

A Problem That Has Never Had a True Solution

For decades, the challenge of news article removal has been one of the most persistent and misunderstood problems in online reputation management. A damaging article - whether outdated, inaccurate, taken out of context, or simply unfair - can surface at the top of Google and AI search results, affecting business relationships, job prospects, loan applications, and personal well-being. Until now, the only options available to affected individuals were to hire an expensive legal team, engage a high-cost full-service reputation management agency, or pursue a patchwork of removal approaches with little guidance on what actually works.

RemoveNews.ai changes that equation entirely. By encoding the decision logic, negotiation frameworks, and specialized knowledge built over 13 years of real-world news article removal work into an AI-guided system, the tool allows users to pursue the removal of articles on their own - without requiring specialized legal or ORM expertise to get started.

How RemoveNews.ai Works

Every removal request generated by RemoveNews.ai includes two simultaneous asks: a direct petition to the publisher to remove the article, and a formal request to de-index it from search results, ensuring that even if the publisher declines, the article link can still be eliminated entirely.



Before generating the request, users paste the article URL and select every applicable reason for removal. RemoveNews.ai's AI uses those inputs to analyze the publication, identify the editor with the actual authority to act, determine the strongest ethical and editorial arguments available, and structure a professionally written, personalized removal request built on 13 years and 1,000+ removal cases.



Generic article removal requests typically get ignored. RemoveNews.ai's requests are tailored and grounded in what editors actually respond to, and delivered in under 60 seconds.

For those who want a fully managed solution, RemoveNews.ai offers the option to work directly with the Reputation Resolutions team, the specialists behind the tool. With over a decade of experience and clients across 40+ countries, the team takes over the entire removal process from start to finish: identifying the right contacts, submitting the removal petition, managing publisher communications, and filing de-indexing requests where applicable. There are no upfront fees. Clients are only charged if the article is successfully removed or de-indexed from Google search results.

Built on Real-World Results

"Every decision RemoveNews.ai makes is backed by what we've actually seen work over 13 years in this industry," said Anthony Will, CEO of Reputation Resolutions and the architect of the RemoveNews.ai tool. "We've handled news removal cases across every type of publication, from local newspapers to major national outlets, for clients ranging from private individuals to publicly traded companies. That body of experience is what makes this tool different from anything else on the market - it's not trained on general information about reputation management, it's trained on outcomes."

Will notes that the timing of the launch reflects a fundamental shift in how damaging content reaches audiences. "A few years ago, the problem was: this article ranks on Google. Today, the problem is: this article ranks on Google, AND it's being summarized in AI responses to questions about my name or my company. The threat has expanded significantly, and the solution has to expand with it."

About RemoveNews.ai

RemoveNews.ai is a free AI-powered tool designed to help individuals and businesses remove negative news articles from Google and AI search results. Developed by Reputation Resolutions, a reputation management firm founded in 2013, the tool identifies the right editor to contact, writes a personalized removal request, and delivers the editor's direct contact information, all in under 60 seconds. Every request includes a simultaneous petition to de-index the article from Google search results. For those who need full-service support, the Reputation Resolutions team is available to manage the entire removal process on a results-only basis, with no fees charged unless the article is successfully removed or de-indexed.

Media Contact:

Reputation Resolutions

info@reputationresolutions.com

https://reputationresolutions.com/