Endeavour Silver Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

 | Source: Endeavour Silver Corporation Endeavour Silver Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on June 2, 2026 in Vancouver. A total of 161,451,593 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 54.53% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
FORWITHHELD/
ABSTAIN		FORWITHHELD
Rex J. McLennan101,722,33221,821,28882.34%17.66%
Margaret M. Beck120,939,2252,604,39497.89%2.11%
Daniel Dickson122,723,008820,61299.34%0.66%
Amy Jacobsen122,338,5231,205,09799.02%0.98%
Angela Johnson121,358,5012,185,11898.23%1.77%
George N. Paspalas122,988,747554,87399.55%0.45%
Kenneth Pickering92,530,43631,013,18374.90%25.10%
Mario D. Szotlender102,335,63021,207,98982.83%17.17%
     

All director nominees were re-elected.

Shareholders voted 99.25% in favour of setting the number of directors at eight. In addition, shareholders also voted 78.64% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with three operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com


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