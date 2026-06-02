Workers at Wiidookodaadiwin Services join the United Steelworkers union

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is proud to welcome workers at Wiidookodaadiwin Services into the union following a successful organizing campaign that brought together front-line support workers seeking a stronger voice at work and greater protections on the job.

Wiidookodaadiwin Services is an Indigenous-owned and operated organization providing full-time housing and support to young adults and youth in the foster care system throughout Kamloops and surrounding communities. The name Wiidookodaadiwin, gifted by an Elder from Couchiching First Nation, means “Working Together and Helping One Another” in the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) language and its values closely align with the principles of union solidarity.

Workers at Wiidookodaadiwin Services provide around-the-clock care and support for youth facing complex challenges including mental health struggles, substance use disorders, developmental disabilities, trauma and high personal-care needs.

“As support workers, we do some of the most emotionally demanding and high-risk work there is. We support vulnerable youth through crisis, mental health struggles, addictions, trauma, behavioural challenges, overdoses, hospitalizations and life-changing situations often putting our own mental and emotional wellbeing on the line to ensure the safety and stability of others,” said Kali-Wolfe, Program Co-ordinator at Wiidookodaadiwin Services.

The decision to pursue unionization was not made from conflict or negativity, but out of a desire for fairness, protection, consistency and sustainability for the staff who dedicate themselves to this work every day.

Like many community social service agencies, Wiidookodaadiwin Services relies heavily on contracts and funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development. Workers identified concerns about workplace safety, burnout, increasing workloads and the impacts that changes in government funding and reporting requirements can have on staffing levels, hours of work and job security.

“These workers demonstrated tremendous courage and solidarity by coming together to improve their workplace,” said Deepak Kullar, USW District 3 Organizer. “The work they do is essential to supporting some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities. By forming a union with the USW, they are ensuring they have a collective voice to advocate for safe working conditions, fair treatment, transparency and respect.”

The newly unionized workers will now begin the process of negotiating their first collective agreement, which will provide a framework for wages, benefits, workplace protections, job security and a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their work.

“On behalf of all Steelworkers across Canada and the United States, I am proud to welcome the workers at Wiidookodaadiwin Services to our union,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director. “The meaning behind the name Wiidookodaadiwin – working together and helping one another – reflects the very foundation of our union. I look forward to supporting these dedicated workers as they build a stronger workplace and continue providing important support to youth and families in their communities.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information or to join the USW, visit betterworknow.ca.

For more information:

Scott Lunny

USW Western Canada Director

604-329-5308

slunny@usw.ca

Deepak Kullar

USW District 3 Organizer

778-893-6784

dkullar@usw.ca

Brett Barden

USW Communications

604-445-6956

bbarden@usw.ca