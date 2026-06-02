Apollo Funds Complete Sale of ALTEMIRA, Leading Pan-Asian Aluminum Packaging Company

TOKYO and NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced that Apollo-managed funds (the “Apollo Funds”) completed the sale of their interest in ALTEMIRA Holdings Co., Ltd. (“ALTEMIRA” or the “Company”), a leading pan-Asian aluminum packaging company, to funds managed by MBK Partners.

ALTEMIRA was established in April 2022, through the combination of the aluminum can and foil business formerly operated by Showa Denko K.K. (now named Resonac Holdings Corporation) and the aluminum can and rolled and extruded products business of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. ALTEMIRA is one of the first successful examples of sponsor-led industry consolidation in the Japanese industrials sector, demonstrating Apollo’s ability to execute a complex carve-out and support the subsequent transition to a fully independent, standalone enterprise and drive broader transformation and industry consolidation through M&A.

As a result, ALTEMIRA has emerged as a differentiated platform with scale, operating one of the world’s only vertically integrated, closed-loop aluminum recycling ecosystems—spanning used beverage can collection, processing, slab casting, rolling into coils and fabrication into beverage cans. Apollo Fund’s investment in ALTEMIRA also highlights its role as a trusted partner to Japan’s leading corporations, offering differentiated solutions to help businesses execute their strategic priorities in sectors that have historically been difficult for outside capital to access.

The transaction follows Apollo Funds’ successful exit of MAFTEC announced in June 2025. Apollo Funds’ private equity investments in Japan include Panasonic Automotive Systems and Nippon Sheet Glass (pending closing).

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com