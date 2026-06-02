Tim Levy and Esther Anaya discuss displacement, healing, and creative fusion on Echoes Across Time

Beverly Hills California, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esther Anaya, Colombian-born DJ, producer, and classically trained violinist, appeared on the “Echoes Across Time” podcast to discuss her journey from a small town in Colombia to performing on international stages alongside artists such as Maluma, Snoop Dogg, and David Guetta, while revealing deeply personal experiences that shaped her identity and career.

During the episode, Anaya detailed how violence in Colombia forced her family to flee after her father survived a near-fatal incident, prompting their relocation to the United States. She described the challenges of adapting to a new culture, including suppressing aspects of her Colombian identity to fit into American society. Over time, Anaya said she recognized that what once set her apart became her greatest strength.

“I realized that being different wasn’t something to hide—it was my superpower,” Anaya said.

Anaya also shared a turning point in her musical journey, explaining how her classical training initially felt limiting. By blending violin with electronic music and hip-hop, she created a distinctive sound that expanded her artistic reach.

In a candid moment, Anaya disclosed her previously unshared struggle with depression and an eating disorder during her rise in the music industry. Despite outward success, she said the internal challenges persisted until she sought support. She credited a daily prayer routine with her mother, a school teacher, as a pivotal part of her healing process.

“Every morning at 6:45, we prayed together. That discipline changed my mindset and gave me the strength to ask for help,” Anaya said.

Beyond her personal story, Anaya discussed her vision to support underprivileged youth through music education programs worldwide. She emphasized the role of music as both a creative outlet and a pathway to purpose and safety for young people facing adversity.

Anaya noted that her long-term goal is to leave a legacy defined by authenticity and fearlessness, encouraging others to embrace their individuality rather than conform to expectations.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a podcast hosted by Tim Levy featuring conversations with business leaders, creators, and thinkers on legacy, values, and what endures beneath changing circumstances.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment