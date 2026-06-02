Châtillon, France, June 2, 2026

DBV Technologies Announces First Participant Screened in THRIVE Phase 2 Study of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in Infants ages 6 through 12 Months with Peanut Allergy

The study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN ® Peanut Patch in achieving ad lib consumption of dietary peanut in infants ages 6 through 12 months with peanut allergy

Peanut Patch in achieving ad lib consumption of dietary peanut in infants ages 6 through 12 months with peanut allergy First participant screened by Dr. Douglas Mack, Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at McMaster University, Ontario

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first participant has been screened in the THRIVE Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in achieving ad lib consumption of dietary peanut in infants ages 6 through 12 months in achieving ad lib consumption of dietary peanut.

“Recent studies such as the LEAP trial, suggest there is a critical period, or ‘window of opportunity’, in food allergy treatment during which early interventions may influence the trajectory of the allergy, its management, and long-term outcomes,” said Dr. Douglas Mack, Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at McMaster University and a principal investigator of THRIVE, “Given the higher immune plasticity associated with younger patients, we are very pleased this first-of-its kind study assessing the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in this very young population is now underway. We expect THRIVE will provide important insights into early intervention with the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in infants with peanut allergy. I look forward to contributing to this important research in collaboration with DBV and the peanut allergy community.”

THRIVE is a Phase 2, single-arm, open-label study to assess the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in achieving ad lib consumption of dietary peanut in infants ages 6 through 12 months with peanut allergy. All participants will have the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch applied daily for 36 months while maintaining a peanut-free diet. At 36-months, a peanut food challenge will be conducted to determine the peanut consumption regimen for the next 12-months (months 37-48 of the study). Depending on the results of the peanut food challenge, some participants will enter the 12-month peanut consumption period without further VIASKIN® Peanut Patch treatment, while others will continue to wear the patch.

“Ad lib” peanut consumption is defined in the protocol using prespecified criteria based on tolerated single-sitting intake, longitudinal consumption patterns, and caregiver-reported outcomes. Based on individual participant tolerability to peanut consumption, some participants may be considered to reach “ad lib” peanut consumption (i.e., consuming peanut as much and as often as desired) during the fourth year of the study.

“Initiation of participant screening in the THRIVE study marks an important step forward in our mission to fundamentally transform the lives of children and families living with the daily burden of peanut allergy,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. “Building on the positive clinical trial results we observed in toddlers aged 1 through 3 years and children aged 4 through 7 years, we are excited to expand our clinical program into this youngest patient population. We believe that early, non-invasive intervention with the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch has the potential to alter the trajectory of peanut allergy in this infant population, and data from the THRIVE study, if successful, will be critical in validating this approach.”

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of VIASKIN® patch, designs of DBV’s anticipated clinical trials, DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, clinical trial data releases and publications, the potential regulatory submissions, regulatory approval, launch and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies, and the Company’s business strategy and goals. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the Company’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Viaskin is a registered trademark and EPIT is a trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Relations Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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