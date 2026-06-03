CAPREIT Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

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TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today (the “Meeting”), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 9, 2026 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.
A total of 108,456,903 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, “Units”), in the aggregate, representing 70.13% of CAPREIT’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Gina Parvaneh Cody
|103,330,114
|95.59%
|4,770,037
|4.41%
|Mark Kenney
|103,688,367
|95.92%
|4,411,783
|4.08%
|Gervais Levasseur
|105,349,877
|97.46%
|2,750,273
|2.54%
|Francine Moore
|104,914,491
|97.05%
|3,185,660
|2.95%
|Ken Silver
|105,441,413
|97.54%
|2,658,737
|2.46%
|Jennifer Stoddart
|104,861,420
|97.00%
|3,238,730
|3.00%
|Elaine Todres
|101,193,197
|93.61%
|6,906,952
|6.39%
|René Tremblay
|105,076,328
|97.20%
|3,023,821
|2.80%
|David Wesik
|104,799,557
|96.95%
|3,300,594
|3.05%
Appointment of Auditors
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
|108,401,108
|99.95%
|55,795
|0.05%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT’s approach to executive compensation was approved.
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|99,920,374
|92.43%
|8,179,776
|7.57%
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2026, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 200 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information, please contact:
|CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404
|CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009