Lewis Cellars Announces $275,000 in Community Grants

NAPA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis Cellars announced it has awarded $275,000 to nonprofit organizations across Napa County through its 2026 Community Grants program.

Now in its third year, the annual community grants underscore the winery’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where its employees and their families live and work. With this latest round of funding, Lewis Cellars has directed more than $750,000 to Napa County nonprofits over the past three years.

Focused on creating long-term, meaningful impact, this year’s grant recipients are advancing critical work across the region – from expanding access to domestic violence support and preventative parenting education to fostering economic advancement for vineyard workers, supporting agricultural youth, and increasing access to arts programming. Collectively, these efforts reflect the power of community-driven solutions and cross-sector partnership.

“The strength of Napa County comes from local organizations that are deeply rooted in our communities and know best what they need most,” said Dennis Bell, vice president of Lewis Cellars. “We’re proud that this year’s round of grants will support critically important pathways for education, opportunities for economic mobility, and environmental stewardship. Through our Community Grants program, we are committed to showing up as a long-term partner by supporting initiatives that are locally led, thoughtfully designed with community at the forefront, and creating lasting impact.”

Launched in 2024, the Lewis Cellars Community Grants program supports organizations working across key focus areas including education, youth development, environmental stewardship, food access, arts and culture, health and wellness, and social services. The 2026 cycle drew a record number of applications, with proposals carefully reviewed by a dedicated team of Lewis employees to ensure a thoughtful, inclusive, and community-informed selection process.

Among the 2026 recipients are:

Napa Valley Education Foundation – Enhances student access to performing arts through critical infrastructure improvements and expanded arts programming.

– Enhances student access to performing arts through critical infrastructure improvements and expanded arts programming. Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation – Empowers farmworker communities through leadership development, education, and ongoing mentorship opportunities.

– Empowers farmworker communities through leadership development, education, and ongoing mentorship opportunities. Ag4Youth – Expands access to hands-on agricultural education and after-school enrichment for local youth.

– Expands access to hands-on agricultural education and after-school enrichment for local youth. Feeding It Forward – Expands food recovery and distribution to increase access to nutritious meals for food-insecure individuals across Napa County.





“At the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, we are committed to creating opportunities for farmworkers to grow as leaders within their communities and workplaces,” said Sonya DeLuca, executive director, Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation. “Funding from Lewis Cellars enables us to expand our Women’s Leadership Workshops, equipping participants with essential literacy, leadership, and management skills while fostering confidence and connection.”

The full list of 2026 grant recipients includes: Ag4Youth, COPE Family Center, Expressions of Hope, Feeding It Forward, Napa County Resource Conservation District, Napa Valley Education Foundation, Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, Napa Valley Festival Association, NEWS Napa, and Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center.

Lewis Cellars will continue its Community Grants program annually, with applications reopening in January 2027. For more information, visit https://www.lewiscellars.com/community-grants.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About Lewis Cellars

Unapologetically bold, Lewis Cellars is a luxury Napa Valley winery specializing in opulent big reds and sexy chardonnays. The winery emphasizes the importance of the journey from grape to glass, crafting world-class wines that are unmistakably Lewis. Offering more than 30 years of excellence, Lewis Cellars captures the attention of in-the-know wine connoisseurs, having received Wine Spectator’s Wine of the Year in 2016 for its Cabernet Sauvignon. Discover Lewis at its new Napa Valley estate in the historic Stags Leap District on the Silverado Trail, offering a picturesque setting and lavish tasting experiences. Lewis wines can also be found at LewisCellars.com, or through select retailers, fine wine shops, and restaurants. Lewis Insiders are the first to receive access and updates about the latest releases and estate events. To learn more or become an Insider, visit LewisCellars.com, LewisInsiders.com, or explore our corporate social responsibility work at csr.wonderful.com/.

Media Contact: Media@LewisCellars.com; 310-562-9547