SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 3 June 2026 at 8:15 am



SATO Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Balder Finska Otas AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Erik Selin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: SATO Oyj

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 159148/8/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-01

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,837 Unit price: 20.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,837 Volume weighted average price: 20.57 EUR

For more information, please contact:

Leena Rentola, VP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 592 1665, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

www.sato.fi/en



SATO Corporation



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en