Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu
Attachment
| Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine
Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu
Attachment
According to preliminary unaudited data, VILVI Group consolidated sales revenue for the first three months of 2026 amounted to MEUR 87.0, an increase of 22.4% compared to the same period in 2025...Read More
Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment). Gintaras BertašiusDirector GeneralPhone: +370 441 55 330Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu Attachment ...Read More