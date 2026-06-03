Taurus Management Group Launches Expanded IPO Access Programme for Independent Investors

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus Management Group, an Australian investment and capital markets firm, has formally launched an expanded investor access programme designed to give independent and self directed investors structured entry points into global IPO and pre IPO opportunities, a sector historically dominated by institutional players and ultra high net worth participants.





The programme launch marks a deliberate step in the firm's decade long strategy to democratise access to public and pre public market transactions and is designed to address growing demand from retail and mid market investors seeking earlier exposure to high growth companies approaching major public listings.

"The timing of this launch reflects what we are seeing in the market right now," said Francesca Bellis, Media Manager at Taurus Management Group. "Global IPO activity is building significant momentum and independent investors want to participate in a more meaningful way. This programme gives them a structured, transparent path to do that."

The expanded programme encompasses dedicated support across allocation procedures, market structure education, liquidity event planning and institutional pathway navigation. These services have traditionally been available only through relationships within institutional networks.

Taurus Management Group recorded strong increases in client engagement and investor participation throughout 2025, a trend the firm attributes to rising interest in high growth private companies and the anticipated wave of major global public listings expected through 2026 and beyond.

"The IPO sector has historically been one of the hardest areas of the financial markets for independent investors to navigate," Bellis added. "Our objective has always been to create a clearer path into markets that have lacked transparency. This launch formalises that commitment."

With international investor interest continuing to accelerate, Taurus Management Group will expand the programme's scope over the coming quarters, focusing on strategic relationship development, operational infrastructure and deepening its position as a recognised entry point into the global IPO and pre IPO marketplace.

About Taurus Management Group





Taurus Management Group is an Australian investment and capital markets firm specialising in IPO and pre IPO opportunities. With more than 10 years of experience operating within the sector, the company has built a reputation for helping clients navigate complex and traditionally difficult to access investment markets through strategic guidance, market insight and institutional relationships.

Media Contact:

Francesca Bellis

Media Manager

Taurus Management Group

info@taurusmanagementgroup.com

https://taurusmanagementgroup.com/

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