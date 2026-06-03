Clear Junction Group and Agant partner to support institutional access to Pound sterling stablecoin GBPA

London, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Junction Group, a global payments infrastructure provider serving financial institutions and cryptoasset businesses, has announced a UK-focused partnership between Clear Junction Digital Limited and Agant to support institutional access to GBPA, Agant’s Pound sterling stablecoin.

While stablecoin markets have largely developed around the US dollar, many UK and European institutions still operate with sterling at the centre of their treasury, settlement and payment flows. The partnership supports that gap with a practical route between fiat GBP and GBPA.

The partnership brings together Agant’s GBPA stablecoin with capabilities across Clear Junction Group’s UK entities. Clear Junction Digital Limited, the Group’s FCA-registered cryptoasset business, will act as a distribution partner for GBPA. Where fiat GBP services are required, Clear Junction Limited, the Group’s FCA-authorised electronic money institution, will support the payment flows required for issuance and redemption, subject to onboarding, due diligence, service availability and applicable controls.

Under the agreement, Clear Junction Digital will support access to GBPA for eligible institutional financial services and cryptoasset businesses that meet the required onboarding and compliance requirements.

GBPA is designed by Agant as a 1:1 sterling-backed stablecoin for institutional use. Agant is preparing for its first live issuance, with initial availability expected on Ethereum, Base, Tempo and Solana.

Through the partnership, Clear Junction Digital will be able to acquire, use and distribute GBPA to eligible institutional and business clients. The proposition is designed to support practical use cases across domestic and cross-border payments, settlement, corporate treasury, FX and exchange liquidity.

The companies are targeting fast and controlled operational flows, with issuance and redemption payments initiated within one hour, subject to onboarding, due diligence, platform availability, transaction checks, fiat payment processing requirements and applicable operational controls.

Teresa Cameron, CEO of Clear Junction, said: “Clear Junction Group works with licensed financial institutions that need reliable payments infrastructure, strong operational standards and a compliance-first approach. This partnership with Agant is a natural extension of that role.

“Sterling needs credible infrastructure if it is to play a meaningful role in the next stage of digital settlement. Through this partnership, Clear Junction Digital Limited will support a defined route between fiat GBP and GBPA for eligible institutional clients. Our focus is clear operating flows, robust due diligence and infrastructure that can support real use cases across settlement, liquidity, treasury and payments.”

Andrew MacKenzie, Founder and CEO at Agant, added: “GBPA is being built to give institutions access to a sterling-denominated stablecoin designed for practical financial use. Working with Clear Junction Digital gives us an institutional access route through an FCA MLRs registered partner with established fiat GBP infrastructure and deep experience serving financial services and cryptoasset businesses.”

“The UK has a significant opportunity to shape the next stage of digital money infrastructure. A credible Pound sterling stablecoin can help ensure sterling remains relevant as institutional finance becomes increasingly connected to blockchain-based settlement.”

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About Agant: Agant is an FCA-registered GBP sterling stablecoin issuer, based in the UK. Agant’s vision is to enhance money by making it safer, faster, more accessible and more productive for institutions and the markets they serve. GBPA is a sterling-denominated stablecoin to be issued by Agant. GBPA will be a digital representation of the pound sterling, fully backed and redeemable 1:1, and fully compliant with all applicable UK laws and regulations.

For comments, interview requests or more information about Agant, please contact media@agant.io or visit our website at www.agant.io



About Clear Junction: Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider established in 2016. Clear Junction enables regulated financial institutions to open payment accounts, issue virtual IBANs, access payment networks, and use FX services, digital asset infrastructure, and e-wallets quickly, securely, and in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Clear Junction Group includes several entities with relevant regulatory permissions across the UK and Canada, offering payment and crypto-asset services. These include:

Clear Junction Limited – An EMI authorised by the UK FCA

Clear Junction Digital Limited – FCA-registered crypto-asset business

Clear Junction Canada Limited – An MSB registered with FINTRAC

Clear Junction continues to build enterprise-grade infrastructure for regulated FIs globally that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

For more information, visit: www.clearjunction.com.

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