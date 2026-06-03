Brand Licensing Europe Exhibitor Numbers at Record High as Visitor Registration Opens

LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) announces visitor registration is now open. Off the back of a record-breaking Licensing Expo in May reflecting a truly buoyant and optimistic global licensing industry, 2026 is expected to be BLE’s biggest ever. Double digit, year on year growth among exhibitor numbers is a clear nod to the industry’s confidence and growing appetite to meet face to face.





The only pan-European annual event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, BLE (in partnership with industry association Licensing International) takes place 6-8 October 2026 at Excel London. Registration is free before 5 October for anyone working in the global licensing industry.

“With four months still to go and coming hot on the heels of a record breaking BLE in 2025, which attracted over 11,000 attendees and an 8 percent uplift in visitors from France, Italy, Germany and Spain, 2026 has started strong to say the least,” says Ella Haynes, BLE event director.

“This growth is more than just numbers, it represents the diversity, innovation and newness entering the licensing industry. With 222 exhibitors already confirmed, including first-time participants like Tate Modern, ATP Tour, Navigare and Del Monte Europe, BLE 2026 will showcase a broader range of sectors, territories and creative opportunities. Our museum and heritage space will be even bigger. Sport continues to grow in a big way. And an influx of fashion IP is reaffirming the sector’s strength and potential. BLE attendees can expect to discover fresh ideas, forge new partnerships and explore untapped markets.”

New brands at BLE 2026 include:

Heritage: Tate Modern, National Trust for Scotland, Rene Magritte

Tate Modern, National Trust for Scotland, Rene Magritte Sports : ATP Tour

: ATP Tour Food & Bev: Del Monte Europe

Del Monte Europe Toys (Spain): Market Plush

(Spain): Market Plush Manufacturers: Polyflame Europe (France) and Red Robin Design (Belgium)







Returning exhibitors include Hasbro, SEGA, Smiley, Sanrio, Games Workshop, IMG, LEGO, Paramount, Mattel, Netflix, Natural History Museum, UEFA, Van Gogh Museum, Pokémon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Manchester City FC, Moulin Rouge, Gallimard Jeunesse, Crunchyroll, Les Editions Albert Rene and many more.

“BLE 2026 is set to be the biggest edition yet building on last year’s record-breaking momentum and reinforcing its position as the ultimate meeting hub for the European licensing community to grab the opportunities offered by this $389.8 billion global powerhouse of an industry with both hands,” adds Ella Haynes.

“Visitors who register early are unlocking the best ROI by using the event’s powerful planning and education tools to maximise their experience and readiness. Early registration ensures attendees are notified when the Event Planner goes live, allowing them to research brands, schedule meetings and curate their agendas well in advance. With BLE 2026 set to be the biggest and busiest edition yet, preparation is key.”

In 2025, BLE welcomed over 11,000 visitors from across Europe including over 1,100 retailers including Zara, Carrefour, El Corte Ingles, Tesco, Dunelm, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simba Toys, Path Entertainment, H&M, Flying Tiger Copenhagen and many more.





Visitors can now register for their pass at www.brandlicensing.eu.

A reminder the BLE Call for Speakers is open until 31 July. Interested applicants are invited to find out more at www.brandlicensing.eu and complete the online form.

About Brand Licensing Europe

Launched in 1998, Brand Licensing Europe is the only pan-European annual event dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The London event features over 2,500 brands and more than 7,500 licensees, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and licensing agents. Brand Licensing Europe is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading trade show organiser and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About License Global

License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, webinars, videos and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and Licensing Expo Shanghai.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, License Global magazine, licenseglobal.com and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $389+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International’s mission is to foster the growth and expansion of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,200 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

For media information and interview enquiries, please contact:

Charlie Le Rougetel at BIGTOP

charlie@bigtop-pr.co.uk/

+44 (0)7736 330676

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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