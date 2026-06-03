iHerb's 618 Big Benefits: Rewarding Users in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

IRVINE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, a globally renowned health and wellness e-commerce platform, which has been established for 29 years, recently launched its 618 Peak Shopping Festival (June 11-20) and offered a month-long discount program to give back to users in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The platform insists on direct sourcing from brands and self-operated warehouse delivery to ensure that products are genuine. It currently covers 185 countries and regions, with over 11 million active users, and its products include nearly 3,000 brands and over 50,000 premium items in areas such as dietary nutrition, sports and health, and beauty and personal care.





Aiming at Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle, iHerb has curated a wide selection of healthy products:



"California Gold Nutrition LactoBif® Probiotics" (30 Billion) helps regulate gut health;

"Doctor's Best High-Absorption Magnesium" helps relax nerves and muscles;

"Nature's Way Alive! Hair, Skin, and Nail Gummies" support shiny hair and strong nails from the inside out.

"Metagenics, OmegaGenics®, Fish Oil EPA-DHA (MTG93873)" helps support heart, brain, and joint health, while also promoting vision function.

"ProHealth Longevity, NMN Pro 1000 (PHV77904)" is designed for adults concerned with healthy aging and overall well-being, and is suitable for consumers with regular skincare routines.





It’s currently the 618 Shopping Festival, and iHerb is offering Hong Kong users a variety of special deals:

New users can enjoy 30% off their first order with the promo code 【WELCOME7】—no minimum purchase required;

During the 618 Peak Shopping Festival from June 11 to 20, use the promo code 【618SALE26】 to enjoy 27% off Sitewide;

For the entire month, from now until the end of June, use promo code 【6HK75】 to enjoy 25% off Sitewide. This offer is limited to two uses per person and is available to both new and existing users, except for special products.



Additionally, orders in Hong Kong totaling HK$150 or more qualify for free shipping with same-day or next-day express delivery. We invite you to scan the QR code on the poster to download the app and learn more.





Company: iHerb, LLC

Contact Person: Kelly Chai

Email: kelly-c@iherb.com

Website:iherb.com

Telephone: (1) 951 6163600

City: Irvine, California, USA

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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