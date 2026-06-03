Protein Supplements Market to Grow at 7.7% CAGR by 2031 Fueled by Rising Sports Nutrition Demand and Health and Wellness Trends, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the protein supplements market is projected to grow from USD 30.30 billion in 2026 to USD 43.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising fitness participation, expanding adoption beyond traditional athletes, increasing demand for convenient nutrition, and continued innovation in plant-based and ready-to-drink (RTD) protein products.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on cleaner labels, sustainable protein sources, precision fermentation technologies, and direct-to-consumer distribution models to capture evolving consumer demand.

Protein Supplements Market Trends and Insights

Growing Fitness Participation Expanding Protein Consumption

Mordor Intelligence highlights that the protein supplements category is no longer limited to athletes and bodybuilders. Rising health awareness and broader participation in fitness activities are increasing protein consumption among the general population. According to the Health & Fitness Association, the number of fitness facilities in the United States reached 55,000 in 2024, highlighting the continued expansion of the fitness ecosystem.

Protein education programs, personalized nutrition plans, subscription-based delivery services, and expanded retail shelf space are supporting year-round category growth across multiple consumer segments.

Social Media and Influencer Marketing Drive Product Discovery

Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are significantly influencing purchasing decisions within the protein supplements market.According to Cargill's 2025 Protein Profile, more than half of consumers have tried new foods after seeing them on social media. Celebrity endorsements, athlete sponsorships, fitness influencers, and user-generated content continue to accelerate product awareness and expand adoption among younger demographics, particularly Generation Z consumers.

Sports Sponsorships Strengthen Brand Visibility

Sports sponsorships remain a key strategy for building brand credibility and consumer trust. Protein supplement manufacturers increasingly partner with professional athletes, sports teams, and fitness organizations to showcase product effectiveness and strengthen consumer engagement. These partnerships enhance product visibility while supporting long-term category development through fitness and nutrition awareness campaigns.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The protein supplements market continues to reflect evolving consumer preferences around nutrition, active lifestyles, and convenient wellness solutions. Mordor Intelligence's assessment draws on a structured review of industry developments, company activity, and demand trends, providing decision-makers with a balanced perspective grounded in transparent research practices and cross-validated market evidence."

Technological Innovations Accelerate Plant-Based Protein Growth

Advancements in protein extraction, processing technologies, and formulation science are significantly improving the taste, texture, functionality, and nutritional value of plant-based proteins.

Technologies such as high-pressure processing (HPP), pulse electric field (PEF), artificial intelligence-driven formulation, and precision fermentation are helping plant-based proteins compete more effectively with traditional animal proteins.

These innovations are particularly important for allergen-free and sustainable protein alternatives.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the global protein supplements industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-protein-supplements-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Protein Supplements Market Segment Analysis

By Form

Powder

Ready-to-Drink (RTD)

Bars

Other Forms

By Type

Animal-Based

Whey

Casein

Others

Plant-Based

Soy

Pea

Hemp

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health and Wellness Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels

Regional Protein Supplements Market Insights

North America accounted for 62.25% of global revenue in 2025, supported by a mature fitness culture, high consumer spending, advanced retail infrastructure, and strong omnichannel distribution networks. The region continues to lead innovation in personalized nutrition and RTD protein beverages.

Mordor Intelligence highlights that the Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2031 with a CAGR of 9.72%. Urbanization, growing middle-class populations, increasing health awareness, and rising protein consumption are supporting expansion across China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Manufacturers are increasingly localizing flavors and maintaining regional certifications to strengthen consumer trust.

Europe continues to experience steady growth, driven by sustainability concerns, the adoption of plant-based nutrition, carbon labeling initiatives, and demand for biodegradable packaging. Stringent regulatory standards also reinforce product quality and consumer confidence.

South America and the Middle East & Africa. Emerging markets such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and other developing economies are benefiting from increasing fitness participation, social media influence, and rising disposable incomes.

Regional contract manufacturing partnerships are also accelerating market penetration and supply-chain efficiency.

Protein Supplements Market Competitive Landscape

The protein supplements market remains moderately concentrated, with major multinational nutrition companies competing alongside innovative plant-based and personalized nutrition brands.

Key competitive strategies include:

Expansion of plant-based protein portfolios

RTD product innovation

Precision fermentation investments

Direct-to-consumer business models

Personalized nutrition platforms

Subscription-based protein services

Blockchain-enabled ingredient transparency

Artificial intelligence and consumer data analytics are increasingly being used to customize protein recommendations and improve customer retention.

Key Companies in the Protein Supplements Industry

Glanbia plc

Abbott Laboratories

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

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