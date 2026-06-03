Vantage Drilling International Ltd.: Notice of Special General Meeting

Dubai, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notice is hereby given that a Special General Meeting of Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on 18 June 2026, at 11 am Atlantic Time at the law offices of Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited, located at Richmond House, 2nd Floor, 12 Par-la-ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice issued by the Company on 29 May 2026, regarding the entry by the Company into an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated 29 May 2026 with Eldorado Drilling AS, a Norwegian private limited company, and Eldorado Drilling Merger Sub Limited, a Bermuda exempted company limited by shares and a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS, pursuant to which Eldorado Drilling AS will acquire the Company by way of a merger of Eldorado Drilling Merger Sub Limited with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS.

The notice of the special general meeting is attached hereto, together with an information statement and proxy forms. The notice is also available on the Company's website https://vantagedrilling.com/.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, www.vantagedrilling.com (http://www.vantagedrilling.com).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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