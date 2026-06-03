Stockholm-born Holm Security receives European Cybersecurity Sovereignty Labels

STOCKHOLM, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holm Security, the Stockholm-headquartered vulnerability and exposure management company, has received two European digital sovereignty recognitions: the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label, initiated by the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO), and the Software Hosted in Europe label, issued by the European DIGITAL SME Alliance.

Founded in 2015, Holm Security has grown from a Stockholm startup into a European leader serving more than 1,500 customers worldwide. Both labels were issued for the Holm Security Platform, the company's unified solution combining vulnerability management, attack surface management (ASM/EASM), web and API security, cloud, and phishing simulation and awareness training. The platform covers every important attack vector through a single risk model and a single workflow: systems and servers, network devices, web and API applications, cloud-native platforms, Kubernetes, IoT and OT, and the human attack surface.

Customers can deploy the platform in two ways: as a European-hosted SaaS service for organisations that want fast time-to-value and continuous updates, or as an on-premises virtual appliance for organisations that need full local control of their environment.

The two labels validate Holm Security's European foundation across three dimensions:

European company. Holm Security is headquartered in Stockholm, with its primary business activities, leadership, and ownership based in Europe, and no major ownership or control from outside Europe.

Holm Security is headquartered in Stockholm, with its primary business activities, leadership, and ownership based in Europe, and no major ownership or control from outside Europe. European R&D. The majority of the cybersecurity R&D activities and staff behind the Holm Security Platform, including architecture, coding, peer review, QA, release engineering, and operations, are based in Europe.

The majority of the cybersecurity R&D activities and staff behind the Holm Security Platform, including architecture, coding, peer review, QA, release engineering, and operations, are based in Europe. European hosting for sensitive customer data. For SaaS customers, the platform is hosted exclusively on Cleura, a Swedish provider operating within EU jurisdiction. Sensitive customer data, asset inventories and vulnerability findings, is processed and stored in Sweden. For on-premises customers, that data stays inside the customer's own environment.



"We've built Holm Security as a European company from day one, Swedish-founded, European-developed, with sensitive customer data either staying in Sweden or never leaving the customer's own environment," said Stefan Thelberg, Co-founder and Product Manager at Holm Security. "These independent recognitions from ECSO and the European DIGITAL SME Alliance confirm what our customers have trusted us on for a decade."

About Holm Security

Holm Security is a European leader in vulnerability and exposure management, helping organizations build a systematic, risk-based, and proactive cyber defense. As the threat landscape grows in complexity and regulatory pressure intensifies across Europe, Holm Security gives security teams the visibility and control they need to reduce risk by managing exposure effectively. Built and operated on European infrastructure, Holm Security’s platform combines deep vulnerability management with built-in attack surface management, delivering both security excellence and the data sovereignty that organizations increasingly demand. Learn more at holmsecurity.com.