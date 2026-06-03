Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc Octopus Titan VCT plc

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 14 May 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameOctopus Titan VCT plc
b)LEI213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of 0.1p each

ISIN: GB00B28V9347
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted491,661
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission1,648,217,720
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission20 May 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: N/A



Supplementary: N/A



Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-titan-vct/
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 13 May 2026

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


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