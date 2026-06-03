Liquid Biopsy Market to Surpass USD 36.78 Billion by 2035 as Precision Oncology and Cancer Diagnostics Drive Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Liquid Biopsy Market size was valued at USD 6.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.12% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The global liquid biopsy market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic technologies, advancements in precision medicine, and growing utilization of genomic testing. Liquid biopsy is also used to detect and follow cancer because it can analyze biomarkers including circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and exosomes in blood samples which can be a less invasive approach than tumor analysis through tissue biopsy.

Increasing support for reimbursement, regulatory approvals, ongoing advancements in next-generation sequencing, and AI-powered data analysis are improving diagnostic accuracy and driving the global adoption of liquid biopsy technologies.





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Rising Cancer Burden and Precision Medicine Initiatives Support Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer globally continues to fuel the need for better diagnostics that can detect disease earlier and monitor therapeutic responses more effectively. Liquid biopsy is emerging as a viable tool in cancer screening, treatment selection, minimal residual disease detection, and monitoring for recurrence in the context of precision oncology programs.

Since conventional tissue biopsies cause discomfort to patients, the medical practitioners and investigators are opportunistically turning toward liquid biopsy solutions, which cause minimal harm to the patients and provide the most in-depth molecular information. The continual evolution in ctDNA analysis, novel biomarker identification and multi-cancer early detection programs are anticipated to serve as a factor for the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Biomarker, Circulating Tumour DNA Segment Dominated the Market; Exosomes/Microvesicles Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA) held the largest share of the market in 2025 as it continues to be the most validated biomarker clinically for use in cancer detection, management, and companion diagnostics. The highest growth rate is expected from the Exosomes/Microvesicles category, as the use of the biomarker can extract additional molecular information like proteins, RNA, and lipids. This increases cancer detection accuracy and clinical relevance.

By Technology, PCR-Based Segment Dominated the Market; Next-Generation Sequencing Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

PCR-based Technologies was the largest segment of the market in 2025 owing to its wide clinical application, sensitivity, cost-effectiveness, and widespread deployment in diagnostic laboratories globally. The fastest growth will be experienced in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology segment owing to falling sequencing prices, need for more genomic data, and analysis of several associated mutations at once.

By Application, Cancer Segment Dominated the Market; Reproductive Health Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Cancer held a market share of approximately 86.46% in 2025 owing to the increased use of Liquid Biopsy techniques in cancer diagnosis, management, detection of minimal residual disease, and recurrence of the disease. Reproductive Health was the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period from 2026–2035 owing to an increase in the use of non-invasive prenatal testing, fertility treatments, and genetic screening.

By End User, Hospitals & Laboratories Segment Dominated the Market; Research Institutes Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Market dominance in Hospitals and Laboratories was achieved at the level of 42.38% in 2025 owing to the rising adoption rate of liquid biopsy in the oncology field, increasing test availability, and coverage through reimbursement programs. The Research Institutes segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in cancer genomics, biomarker discovery, and next-generation liquid biopsy research.

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Regional Insights:

North America contributed to the majority of market share (about 52.3%) owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursement facilities, cancer research facilities, and advanced precision medicine techniques. The U.S. was a major contributor because of the presence of several major players such as Guardant Health, GRAIL, Natera, and Foundation Medicine in this sector.

The U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at approximately USD 3.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.22 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of approximately 19.05% during the forecast period. The U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, favorable reimbursement scenario, FDA clearances for companion diagnostics, and extensive investments in oncology research.

The Europe Liquid Biopsy Market is estimated to be USD 1.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.97% during 2026–2035. Significant growth is seen in the Europe Liquid Biopsy Market owing to the increasing adoption of precision oncology, cancer research activities, and supportive healthcare systems in the region. Germany, the UK, and France are playing a vital role in fostering market growth in terms of investing in molecular diagnostics, genetic tests, and personalized medicine programs.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the liquid biopsy market. China contributed about 44.8% revenue to the Asia Pacific region owing to increased cases of cancer, development in the oncology sector, and presence of advanced technology among various liquid biopsy companies in China. The Chinese companies such as Berry Genomics and Burning Rock Genomics are manufacturing ctDNA platforms within China.

Recent Developments:

January 2025 : Mayo Clinic Laboratories partnered with Lucence to expand global access to LiquidHallmark liquid biopsy technology through Mayo Clinic’s established laboratory network infrastructure.

: Mayo Clinic Laboratories partnered with Lucence to expand global access to LiquidHallmark liquid biopsy technology through Mayo Clinic’s established laboratory network infrastructure. January 2025: Oxford Cancer Analytics secured USD 11 million in Series A funding to advance proteomics-based liquid biopsy solutions for early lung cancer detection and appointed Dr. Heinrich Roder as SVP of Research & Development.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LIQUID BIOPSY TESTING & BIOMARKER ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand utilization trends across ctDNA, circulating tumour cells, exosomes, and emerging biomarker technologies along with their clinical applications.

– helps you understand utilization trends across ctDNA, circulating tumour cells, exosomes, and emerging biomarker technologies along with their clinical applications. CANCER DIAGNOSTICS & PRECISION ONCOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in cancer screening, treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and recurrence detection applications.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in cancer screening, treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and recurrence detection applications. MOLECULAR TESTING & GENOMIC ANALYSIS METRICS – helps you analyze developments in PCR-based testing, next-generation sequencing, multi-gene profiling, and genomic diagnostics integration.

– helps you analyze developments in PCR-based testing, next-generation sequencing, multi-gene profiling, and genomic diagnostics integration. MULTI-CANCER EARLY DETECTION & CLINICAL SCREENING METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities across population-level cancer screening programs, early-stage disease detection, and preventive oncology strategies.

– helps you uncover opportunities across population-level cancer screening programs, early-stage disease detection, and preventive oncology strategies. REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH & TRANSPLANT MONITORING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in non-invasive prenatal testing, fertility diagnostics, organ transplant monitoring, and donor-derived cell-free DNA analysis.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in non-invasive prenatal testing, fertility diagnostics, organ transplant monitoring, and donor-derived cell-free DNA analysis. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & LIQUID BIOPSY INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product approvals, technology advancements, clinical validation studies, and global commercialization strategies.

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Liquid Biopsy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.39 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 36.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.12% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Biomarker (Circulating Tumour DNA, Circulating Tumour Cells, Exosomes/Extracellular Vesicles, Others)

• By Technology (PCR-Based, NGS, Digital PCR, Others)

• By Application (Cancer, Reproductive Health, Transplantation, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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