Molecular Spectroscopy Market to Hit USD 15.33 Billion by 2035 on Rising Pharma R&D Investments | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Molecular Spectroscopy Market size was valued at USD 8.25 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.33 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

Growth in the global molecular spectroscopy market is driven by increasing demand for advanced analytical technologies across pharmaceutical research, biotechnology development, food safety testing, material sciences, and environmental monitoring applications.

Molecular spectroscopy is essential for molecular characterization, compound identification, structure identification, and quality assurance. Rising regulatory mandates, increasing pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities along with development of AI Assisted spectral analysis, cloud-based databases, and automated workflows are the factors driving the global market adoption.





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Rising Demand for Advanced Molecular Analysis Technologies Supports Market Expansion

Rising investments in pharmaceutical innovation and biotechnology research are accelerating demand for molecular spectroscopy solutions used in drug discovery, formulation development, process optimization, and regulatory compliance. The adoption of AI-powered spectral interpretation, automated data processing, and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) frameworks is improving analytical efficiency and expanding application areas. In addition, growing use of portable and handheld spectroscopy systems in environmental monitoring, industrial inspection, food authentication, and security screening is creating new growth opportunities across the market.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

JASCO Inc.

Metrohm AG

Horiba Scientific

JEOL Ltd.

Oxford Instruments PLC

Analytik Jena GmbH

Renishaw PLC

Rigaku Corporation

Magritek Ltd.

Nanalysis Corp.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Ocean Optics (Ocean Insight)

Waters Corporation

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Malvern Panalytical

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology, NMR Spectroscopy Segment Dominated the Market; Raman Spectroscopy Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Raman Spectroscopy segment is estimated to witness high growth between 2026 and 2035 because of the rising application of handheld devices, increased usage in industrial process monitoring, pharmaceuticals quality testing, and security purposes. The non-destructive, fast analytics ability offered by the technology is one of the reasons why its adoption will increase among users. The value of the equipment, high adoption rate by sophisticated research facilities, and rising investment in molecular analysis infrastructure have contributed to the dominance of the segment.

By Application, Pharmaceutical Segment Led the Market; Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Pharmaceutical segment occupied the highest market share in 2025 owing to the wide application of molecular spectroscopy for various purposes such as drug discovery, formulation, impurities profiling, manufacturing process monitoring, and regulatory activities. Molecular spectroscopy helps in the quality assurance process of pharmaceutical products. Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period due to an increasing number of biological, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell-based therapeutics.

By End User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated the Market; Environmental Testing Laboratories to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies held the largest market share by revenues in 2025 on account of growing investment in drug development, molecular characterization, quality testing, and other regulations. Increased complexity in biologics and therapeutic drugs has resulted in the requirement of more complex instrumentation. Environmental Testing Laboratories are expected to register the fastest growth rate between 2026 and 2035 owing to the growing demand for environmental testing services along with the use of spectroscopic techniques for assessing pollutants, water quality testing, and others.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the molecular spectroscopy market share accounting for about 37%. This was attributed to the fact that North America had the most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions conducting researches, and government funding in science innovations. United States played a key role in regional growth attributable to increased investment in drug discoveries, advanced analytical technologies, and pharmaceutical manufacturing quality control.

The U.S. Molecular Spectroscopy Market was valued at USD 2.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow significantly through 2035. Market growth in the U.S. Molecular Spectroscopy Market can be attributed to substantial funding in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, government-led scientific research initiatives, and stringent product characterization regulations. Increasing use of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) models and spectroscopic solutions in pharmaceutical manufacturing, life science research, and industrial testing is anticipated to boost market growth in the region.

The Europe Molecular Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 2.36 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% during 2026–2035. The European region is experiencing growing penetration of the market due to the existence of a highly advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, well-developed chemical industries, and investments in science research projects. Some of the countries that have contributed to the growth of the market include Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, owing to increased adoption of spectroscopy technology.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. The factors behind the growth include pharmaceutical manufacturing growth in India and China. In addition, government funding in scientific research infrastructure boosts its growth. China has been allocated USD 15 billion to purchase advanced analytical instruments within the framework of China made 2025. China represents 38.47% of revenues generated in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments:

2025: Bruker launched its AVANCE NEO solid-state NMR system featuring cryo-probe technology and AI-assisted spectral assignment, enabling faster analysis of complex biological samples and improved research productivity.

Bruker launched its AVANCE NEO solid-state NMR system featuring cryo-probe technology and AI-assisted spectral assignment, enabling faster analysis of complex biological samples and improved research productivity. 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its molecular spectroscopy portfolio through cloud-connected spectral database integration and AI-powered compound identification capabilities across FTIR, Raman, and UV-Vis instrument platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (Key USPs):

MOLECULAR CHARACTERIZATION & COMPOUND IDENTIFICATION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across NMR, Raman, FTIR, UV-Vis, and other spectroscopy technologies along with molecular structure analysis and compound identification capabilities.

– helps you understand adoption trends across NMR, Raman, FTIR, UV-Vis, and other spectroscopy technologies along with molecular structure analysis and compound identification capabilities. PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY ANALYTICS METRICS – helps you evaluate spectroscopy utilization across drug discovery, biologics development, formulation analysis, quality control, and regulatory compliance activities.

– helps you evaluate spectroscopy utilization across drug discovery, biologics development, formulation analysis, quality control, and regulatory compliance activities. AI-POWERED SPECTRAL ANALYSIS & AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you analyze the impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, cloud-connected databases, and automated spectral interpretation technologies on workflow efficiency.

– helps you analyze the impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, cloud-connected databases, and automated spectral interpretation technologies on workflow efficiency. PROCESS ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGY & QUALITY CONTROL METRICS – helps you uncover adoption patterns in real-time manufacturing monitoring, process optimization, pharmaceutical production quality assurance, and industrial analytical applications.

– helps you uncover adoption patterns in real-time manufacturing monitoring, process optimization, pharmaceutical production quality assurance, and industrial analytical applications. PORTABLE SPECTROSCOPY & FIELD TESTING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in handheld Raman, NIR, FTIR, and field-deployable spectroscopy solutions across environmental monitoring, food safety, and industrial inspection applications.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in handheld Raman, NIR, FTIR, and field-deployable spectroscopy solutions across environmental monitoring, food safety, and industrial inspection applications. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SPECTROSCOPY INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading market participants based on technology innovation, product portfolio expansion, AI integration capabilities, research investments, and global market presence.

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Molecular Spectroscopy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.25 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.15% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, UV-Visible Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, Others)

• By Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, Academic Research, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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