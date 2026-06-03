DIDWW extends local SIP trunking to five new countries across Europe and Latin America

DUBLIN, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services, has expanded its SIP trunking solution to five new countries: Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia, and Nicaragua. The move brings DIDWW's local call termination coverage to 57 countries, reinforcing its position as a provider of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure across global markets.

The new additions span two key regions, each offering strategic value for businesses seeking reliable voice connectivity. In Europe, coverage in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Iceland expands DIDWW's presence across both major continental business hubs and the Nordic region. In Latin America, Colombia marks a significant entry point into one of the region's fastest-growing technology and outsourcing markets, while Nicaragua broadens DIDWW's reach into emerging economies across the Americas.

The expansion is powered by DIDWW's SIP trunking platform, which delivers local call termination over a high-capacity global network with direct peering, strategically placed points of presence, and optimised routing. Built on a geo-redundant infrastructure with automatic failover and load balancing, the solution offers unlimited concurrent call capacity, premium voice quality, and flexible two-way connectivity – fully compliant across all markets, including support for local dialing and emergency calling capabilities. Businesses can manage all voice operations through an intuitive online portal, with real-time control over channel settings, outbound configuration, and routing preferences.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, said, “Adding Belgium, the Netherlands, Iceland, Colombia, and Nicaragua reflects our commitment to building infrastructure where our customers actually need it. We want businesses to expand with confidence, equipped with the tools to operate locally anywhere in the world.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant virtual phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 19 of those regions.

Carrier-grade telecom infrastructure includes two-way SIP trunking, global DID inventory, local voice termination, and flexible capacity options. Built on a secure, geo-redundant private network, the platform enables telecom operators and service providers to scale communications services with reliability and regulatory compliance.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c53a952c-72b1-45e9-accd-4446598a1d32