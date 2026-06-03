Making Democracy Cute Again: Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Crowns 2026 Winners

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After weeks of spirited campaigning, fierce competition and over 19,000 votes from Canadians across the country, the winners of the 2026 Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill contest have officially been crowned.

Hosted by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), this year’s pet-friendly awards gala took place June 2 at Metropolitan Brasserie, bringing together parliamentarians, political staff, media and their four-legged companions for an evening celebrating the joy, companionship and connection animals bring to our lives — both on and off Parliament Hill.

And the winners are:

Cutest Dog 2026: Tuukka

Tuukka Cutest Cat 2026: Coco

Coco Cutest Other Pet 2026: Nugget

Nugget Best Dressed Pet 2026: Bella





Now in its fourth year, the contest drew a record-breaking 142 entries from Members of Parliament, Senators, staffers and members of the Press Gallery. Due to overwhelming participation, CAHI expanded the finalist pool in both the dog and cat categories from 10 to 15 finalists for public voting.

“This year’s contest once again captured the fun, personality and bipartisan spirit that has made Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill such a beloved tradition,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of CAHI. “Beyond the excitement of the competition, this event is also an opportunity to highlight the benefits of having our pets live longer, healthier lives.”

The evening featured a town-crier, pet-inspired cocktails, red carpet moments and plenty of playful paw-litics as finalists and guests gathered to celebrate the special bond Canadians on the Hill share with their pets.

The contest not only shines a spotlight on the important role pets play in our lives, but also demonstrates the importance of the work that CAHI does in increasing access to veterinary medicines that support healthier animals for a healthier Canada.

To view this year’s winners and finalists, visit:

Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca

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