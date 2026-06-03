Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, Founder & Managing Principal of Olson Wealth Group, Announces Firms’ Expanded Exit and Liquidity Planning Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, Founder and Managing Principal of Olson Wealth Group, today announced the firm’s expanded integrated exit and liquidity planning capabilities: bringing business strategy, maximizing business value through metrics, tax planning, estate architecture, and Inspired Life Family Office® services into one coordinated framework, years before a transaction is ever contemplated.

Olson Wealth Group, along with their Inspired Life Family Office® services, form an integrated advisory platform dedicated to business owners and entrepreneurial families. The firm delivers deeply personalized, coordinated guidance across enterprise value strategies, exit planning, tax and estate planning, risk management, and family governance, designed to maximize what owners have built and ensure it endures for generations.

“Entrepreneurs want guidance that connects business strategy, personal planning, and tax considerations long before a liquidity event,” states Sharon Olson. “The owners who arrive at a transaction already depleted, having delayed the conversation too long, are the ones who leave the most on the table. Our role is to anticipate complexity, coordinate decisions early, and help families step into the next chapter with conviction and purpose.”

Business owners spend decades building extraordinary enterprises. Yet too often, when it matters most, at the moment of sale, recapitalization, or succession, they encounter fragmentation, tax inefficiency, and personal uncertainty that erodes the very value they spent a lifetime creating. The culprit is rarely the deal itself. Advisors who arrive only when a transaction is imminent can work toward optimizing the margins, but they cannot rewind years of missed planning.

Olson Wealth Group builds the foundation years prior to closing. By the time a sale, capital raise, or generational transfer arrives, clients are not scrambling, they are ready.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information visit www.lpl.com.

CONTACT: Courtney McClimon

Olson Wealth Group

Discover Our Inspired Life Family Office®

952-921-2810

cmcclimon@olsonwealthgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1ec3fb8-2485-475c-8f00-6ee615160ebf