Aclarion Adds Institute of Neuro Innovation to Support Nociscan Growth and Real-World Evidence Generation

Expands availability of Nociscan in the greater Los Angeles area with leading neuroscience group

Adds to growing body of real-world evidence with study comparing chemical biomarker data from Nociscan with bone metabolic information from SPECT-CT

Supports scalable growth strategy while building data assets critical to payer and provider adoption



BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms through its Nociscan® platform to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain and support improved treatment success rates, announced today it has established an agreement with the Institute of Neuro Innovation (INI), an industry-leading clinic in Los Angeles focused on research, innovation, and applied neuroscience.

The agreement aligns with Aclarion’s expansion strategy by bringing Nociscan to the Institute of Neuro Innovation and the multidisciplinary team led by neurosurgeon, Amir Vokshoor, MD. The agreement will enable Dr. Vokshoor and the INI team to generate real-world evidence evaluating how the unique insights provided by SPECT-CT and Nociscan may work in conjunction to enable physicians to make more precise treatment decisions for patients with chronic low back pain. SPECT-CT provides insights about bone metabolic activity while Nociscan measures pain-related chemical biomarkers inside each lumbar disc.

“We founded INI to leverage research and innovation in order to enhance the applied expertise of our team,” said Amir Vokshoor, MD, neurosurgeon and founder of the Institute for Neuro Innovation. “Chronic low back pain has become one of the most common issues we treat. Status quo diagnostic tools, like MRI, cannot always provide clear diagnostic insights to the complex spinal anatomy. The industry has adopted other tools, like SPECT-CT, which have proven to have value, but limited applicability. We are pleased to add MR Spectroscopy and Nociscan to our armamentarium. The peer-reviewed, published evidence supporting Nociscan is compelling and we look forward to experiencing the differentiated value it provides compared with other tests like MRI and SPECT-CT.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

For more News from Aclarion, please visit: Latest News

For more information from the Institute for Neuro Innovation, please visit: INI Foundation

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com