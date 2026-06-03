Token Security Launches Enzo, the AI-Native Application Builder That Operationalizes Identity Security

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first AI agent security, today announced Enzo , an AI-native application builder that sits on top of the Token Security platform. Enzo enables security and identity teams to use natural language to build applications that transform identity data into operational control.





The launch marks a major shift for the identity security market. Over the last decade, identity platforms have become effective at making risk visible by mapping permissions, discovering human and machine identities, and exposing access issues across cloud and SaaS environments. But they were never able to make it actionable and remediation has remained slow, manual, and heavily dependent on spreadsheets, custom scripts, and engineering resources. Enzo changes that.

“Identity is the only control plane that successfully secures agentic AI,” said Itamar Apelblat, CEO and co-founder of Token Security. “Enzo is how to operationalize it. With Enzo, security teams build the exact application they need to investigate risk, govern access, and take action, without waiting on engineering or vendor roadmaps.”

Responding to identity and access risk is becoming more urgent as enterprises adopt agentic AI. AI agents are a new consumer of identities, with permissions, credentials, ownership, and lifecycle risk that must be governed continuously. Security teams need more than another dashboard. They need a way to turn identity data into operational control.

Built for Secure Enterprise Operations

Generic tools generate code but cannot connect to live enterprise identity data, across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, and AI agent environments. Identity platforms have focused on visibility and analytics, and lacked a programmable operational layer that turns identity intelligence into action.

“Enzo makes it remarkably easy to turn real identity security challenges into working applications. We were able to describe a practical problem, shared credentials and service principal reuse across environments, and quickly build logic that identified a risky pattern,” said Vimalathithan Rajasekaran, Head of Information Security, PROS. “This is the kind of nuanced finding that is hard to detect manually and would traditionally take significant time to scope and operationalize. Enzo helps security teams move from visibility to targeted action.”

Enzo is not generating static answers or disconnected code snippets. It is built directly on the Token Security platform, where identity context already exists across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, DevOps, and AI agent environments. That foundation gives Enzo live access to the relationships that matter most in identity security: who or what has access, what it can reach, who owns it, how it is used, and where risk is accumulating. That identity context is what makes Enzo structurally different.

“The hardest part of AI-generated applications isn’t generating code, but securely connecting that code to sensitive enterprise systems and live identity data,” said Ido Shlomo, CTO and co-founder of Token Security. “We have already solved the identity data layer, tenant isolation, credential scoping, real-time identity context, and secure execution boundaries in the Token Security platform. Enzo builds on top of that foundation and delivers extended value to our customers.”

Applications generated by Enzo run in a secure, sandboxed environment with tenant isolation, scoped credentials, and audit logging, and inherit the same enterprise-grade security architecture that powers the Token Security platform. Applications persist over time, can be modified through natural language, and can be shared across teams.

What Teams Are Building with Enzo

In early deployments, customers are already using Enzo to build:

Access review and enforcement workflows

AI agent attack path engines

Anomaly detection and remediation

Enterprise AI adoption views

Identity offboarding verification

Identity migration for merger and acquisition

Availability

Enzo is available today to Token Security customers through the existing Token Security platform, with no additional infrastructure, integrations, or procurement required. Organizations interested in Enzo can request a demo at token.security/demo or contact info@token.security .

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates the secure adoption of agentic AI by discovering AI agents across the enterprise, understanding their context and risk, and enforcing policies that govern their access and behavior. The platform provides continuous visibility, lifecycle management, and least-privilege enforcement to help organizations control autonomous AI agents operating across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise environments, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, Crosspoint Capital, and TLV Partners. To learn more: token.security .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Token Security

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4875687c-70e2-4a9d-8c5f-2e1e589acb90