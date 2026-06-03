Taboola Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000® and 2000® Index

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the June 2026 Russell Reconstitution. This inclusion will become effective when the U.S. market closes on June 26, 2026.

“Joining the Russell indexes is an important milestone for Taboola,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “This recognition reflects the strength of our business and the progress we've made executing our strategy. We believe it will enhance our visibility among investors and support our continued focus on delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching over 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contact:

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com