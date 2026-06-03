Aptean Appoints Yama Habibzai as Chief Marketing Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of purpose-built enterprise software for manufacturers and distributors, today announced the appointment of Yama Habibzai as Chief Marketing Officer.

Habibzai joins at a defining moment for Aptean, as the company deepens its vertical AI capabilities across its industry-specific portfolio, and scales its global presence in manufacturing and distribution markets.

He brings more than 25 years of experience scaling enterprise software and cloud companies through high-growth phases, including IPOs and major acquisitions. Most recently, he led marketing at Device42 through its acquisition by Freshworks, delivering strong pipeline performance while introducing AI-driven growth strategies. He has also held senior marketing leadership roles at Netcordia, Infoblox, SevOne, ScienceLogic, and IBM Cloud.

“Aptean is at an inflection point,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “We are embedding AI natively across everything we build, and we need a marketing leader who can communicate that transformation with clarity and conviction. Yama has done this before – moving fast and delivering results with an entrepreneurial edge. We are delighted to welcome him and have him lead that charge.”

“The opportunity here is significant,” said Yama Habibzai, Chief Marketing Officer at Aptean. “Manufacturing and distribution are being fundamentally reimagined by AI, and Aptean is at the center of that shift. As companies move beyond AI experimentation and generic AI tools, the demand for purpose-built, industry-specific AI is accelerating. Aptean is uniquely positioned to capture it.”

Habibzai holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Babson College.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Contact Details: mediarelations@aptean.com