Amaze Launches Partnership with Country Music Powerhouse BBR Music Group to Build Commerce Storefront for Music Merchandise

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a partnership with country music powerhouse BBR Music Group (Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, Wheelhouse Records) to launch a dedicated merchandise storefront supporting artists across its roster.

The collaboration leverages Amaze’s end-to-end, print-on-demand infrastructure to enable scalable, low-risk merchandising while unlocking new revenue opportunities for artists and rights holders. The storefront will serve as a centralized destination for fans to shop merchandise—including apparel, accessories, and limited-edition releases—while enabling both emerging and established artists to rapidly design, launch, and test new products without upfront inventory commitments.

The initial rollout will feature select artists including Alexandra Kay, Atlus, Brantley Gilbert, Drake Milligan, Dustin Lynch, Frank Ray, John Morgan, Lainey Wilson and Parmalee with opportunities to expand across the broader roster over time. Fans can view the initial line of merchandise launched HERE .

“Partnering with BBR Music Group validates Amaze’s ability to support global music organizations at scale,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “Fans are at the core of any artist’s business, and our platform enables artists to quickly create and deliver high-quality merchandise that strengthens fan engagement while driving incremental revenue.”



The partnership with BBR Music Group builds on Amaze’s growing presence in the music industry, expanding its footprint across festivals, artist management groups, and record labels. Amaze served as the official merchandise partner of the Outlaw Music Festival in 2025, and last year announced music merchandise store partnerships with Jamvana and Loaded Dice Entertainment . The Company expects to continue expanding partnerships across the music and entertainment sectors, tapping into a global music merchandise market projected to reach $13 billion by 20301.

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About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Source: https://dataintelo.com/report/artist-merchandising-market

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the implementation and expansion of our partnership with BMG, the launch and performance of artist merchandise storefronts, artist participation, product offerings, consumer demand, future revenue opportunities, and our growth initiatives within the music and entertainment sectors. These statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement, and regulatory uncertainty regarding digital assets and loyalty rewards, including the risk that Amaze credit system may be characterized as a security under U.S. federal or state law. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026.



Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.