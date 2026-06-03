Perspective Therapeutics Expands Therapeutic Focus Areas; First Patient Dosed with [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in the Meningioma Cohort of a Phase 1/2a Study

SEATTLE, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that the first meningioma patient was dosed with [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2a study.

The new cohort is intended to evaluate the safety, dosimetry, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of lead-based alpha-particle therapy with [212Pb]VMT-α-NET for meningioma (LEMONαDE). The initiation of the meningioma cohort reflects The Company’s broader strategy to evaluate [212Pb]VMT-α-NET across somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2)-expressing tumor types beyond neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Meningiomas are the most common primary brain tumors in adults, accounting for ~40% of all central nervous system tumors diagnosed annually in the United States1. Approximately 20% of all diagnosed meningioma cases are grades 2 and 3 by World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 grading,2 while approximately 30% of patients with diagnosed grade 1 disease either have inoperable disease or experience recurrence of their disease.3 Although surgery and radiation remain standard treatments, patients with recurrent, progressive, or unresectable disease often face limited therapeutic options and poor long-term outcomes.2 Meningiomas consistently express SSTR24, making them an attractive target for targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy.

About [212Pb]VMT-α-NET

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT-α-NET to target and deliver 212Pb to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation, dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT).

Interim analysis with a data cut-off date of April 17, 2026 was recently reported at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in May 2026, including efficacy data on half of the patients in Cohort 2 and both patients in Cohort 1. Initial efficacy data for the remaining patients in Cohort 2 and eight patients in Cohort 3 are pending, and submissions for presentations at additional medical conferences during 2026 are planned.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-generating isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging techniques that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables visualization of the specific tumor and subsequent treatment, potentially improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of clinical-stage programs in the U.S., including VMT-α-NET (neuroendocrine tumors), VMT01 (melanoma), and PSV359 (solid tumors).

The Company is expanding its regional finished drug product candidate supply network, enabled by its proprietary 224Ra/212Pb generator platform used to manufacture clinical drug product candidates, to support the delivery of patient-ready drug product candidates for clinical trials and, if approved, commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s preclinical and clinical development plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the Company’s beliefs that its product candidates address certain unmet medical needs; the Company’s expectations regarding regulatory pathways for its product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its interactions with regulatory agencies and the expected timing thereof; the Company’s regional distribution and manufacturing capabilities; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include that the Company’s clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, or may never be completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; the Company may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; economic and market conditions may worsen; and risks related to the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources for its future operating expenses and capital expenditures. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, and in the Company’s future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com



ENTENTE Network of Companies

Katie Morris, PhD

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

1 Price M, Ballard CAP, Benedetti JR, Kruchko C, Barnholtz-Sloan JS, Ostrom QT. CBTRUS Statistical Report: Primary Brain and Other Central Nervous System Tumors Diagnosed in the United States in 2018-2022. Neuro Oncol. 2025;27(Supplement_4):iv1-iv66. doi:10.1093/neuonc/noaf194

2 Wang JZ, Landry AP, Raleigh DR, et al. Meningioma: International Consortium on Meningiomas consensus review on scientific advances and treatment paradigms for clinicians, researchers, and patients. Neuro Oncol. 2024;26(10):1742-1780. doi:10.1093/neuonc/noae082

3 Han T, Liu X, Zhou J. Progression/Recurrence of Meningioma: An Imaging Review Based on Magnetic Resonance Imaging. World Neurosurg. 2024;186:98-107. doi:10.1016/j.wneu.2024.03.051

4 Agopiantz M, Carnot M, Denis C, Martin E, Gauchotte G. Hormone Receptor Expression in Meningiomas: A Systematic Review. Cancers (Basel). 2023;15(3):980. Published 2023 Feb 3. doi:10.3390/cancers15030980