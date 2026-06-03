Data Centre Cooling Market Size to Hit $83.54 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Centre Cooling Market was valued at USD 20.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 83.54 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.99% from 2026 to 2035.

There are currently rapid advancements within the data centre cooling market on a global scale. With AI training, inference, and HPC loads, there is an increase in heat densities that cannot be handled by conventional air-cooling methods. Data centres consume 1-2% of all the energy used globally, of which 30-40% comes from cooling.





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AI Workload Heat Density Requiring Liquid Cooling and Hyperscale Data Centre Expansion Boost Market Growth Globally

Deployment of AI infrastructure represents the most economically impactful near-term growth driver in the data centre cooling industry. Each new GPU generation from NVIDIA increases power consumption. NVIDIA H200 exceeds 700 watts of TDP. Power densities necessitate liquid cooling investments to facilitate deployment of AI infrastructure as an investment prerequisite. Cooling investment cost becomes tied to each exabyte of AI training deployed that becomes an economic value leveraged through AI investment and accelerated through improvements in GPU technology.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution

Air conditioning and CRAC/CRAH systems retained the dominant solution position with approximately 52% share in 2025 as most enterprise and mid-scale data centres were built with room-based air-cooling infrastructure. Liquid cooling systems are the fastest-growing solution at approximately 22.5% CAGR as AI infrastructure deployment has fundamentally changed data centre thermal requirements.

By Data Centre Type

Enterprise data centres retained the dominant type position with approximately 65% share in 2025 as global enterprise installed base encompasses hundreds of thousands of corporate, government, educational, and institutional facilities whose aggregate cooling procurement substantially exceeds hyperscale by facility count. Edge data centres are the fastest-growing type at approximately 18.7% CAGR as 5G network densification, IoT data processing, and real-time latency-sensitive applications require compute infrastructure positioned closer to end users.

By Cooling Technique

Air-based cooling retained the dominant technique position with approximately 68% share in 2025 as its incumbency reflects legacy infrastructure investment, operational familiarity globally. Liquid-based cooling is the fastest-growing technique at approximately 24.3% CAGR as GPU thermal output has crossed the threshold at which air cooling transitions from adequate to operationally impractical.

By End User

IT and telecom retained the dominant end user position with approximately 38% share in 2025 as cloud service providers, telecommunications operators, managed hosting companies, and enterprise IT departments collectively represent the highest-volume procurement category. BFSI is the fastest-growing end user at approximately 17.2% CAGR as financial services data infrastructure combines the highest uptime standards of any commercial industry with growing computational intensity from real-time risk analytics globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global data centre cooling market in 2025, accounting for approximately 43.5% of global revenues. AI infrastructure investment by AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta is creating the fastest-growing data centre cooling demand wave in the market’s history.

The U.S. market size in 2025 in terms of USD billion was estimated to be approximately 7.79 billion and is projected to reach approximately 31.38 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.95% approximately. The U.S. is the leading player in the global data centre cooling market. The country has the highest density of hyperscale data centres in the world. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta have hundreds of campuses which have their AI infrastructure upgrade programs which are creating the biggest purchasing environment for data centre cooling equipment.

The Europe data centre cooling market is estimated to be USD 5.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.05% during 2026–2035. In Europe, the data centre cooling sector is technologically advanced, with a number of structured demands due to the EU Energy Efficiency Directive's PUE specifications, national goals of renewable energy, and infrastructure from the Frankfurt-Amsterdam-London Data Centre Triangle.

Asia Pacific has seen the fastest growing data centre cooling market on a regional level, owing to massive investments in construction projects being undertaken in countries like China, India, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. China holds about 44.8% of the revenue share in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the government’s New Infrastructure initiative and cooling equipment suppliers based in China.

Key Players:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

Johnson Controls

Rittal

Stulz

Emerson Electric

Airedale International

DataSpan

Green Revolution Cooling

Submer Technologies

CoolIT Systems

Asperitas

Delta Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Daikin Industries

Alfa Laval

Condair Group

Munters Group

LiquidStack

Iceotope Technologies

Recent Developments:

2024: Schneider Electric partnered with NVIDIA to develop optimised power and cooling reference designs for AI data centre GPU deployments, combining direct liquid cooling with AI-driven DCIM software to help hyperscale operators manage thermal and power challenges of high-density AI workloads.

2025: Vertiv launched its CoolPhase Flex two-phase direct liquid cooling system, targeting GPU rack densities exceeding 50 kW for AI training infrastructure, enabling operators to deploy liquid cooling within existing facility envelopes without full-facility infrastructure replacement.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Data Center Capacity Expansion Metrics – helps you understand growth in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center infrastructure driving cooling system demand across major regions.

– helps you understand growth in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center infrastructure driving cooling system demand across major regions. Cooling Technology Adoption Rate – helps you evaluate the penetration of air-based cooling, liquid cooling, direct-to-chip systems, immersion cooling, and hybrid cooling technologies.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of air-based cooling, liquid cooling, direct-to-chip systems, immersion cooling, and hybrid cooling technologies. Energy Efficiency & Power Optimization Analysis – helps you assess cooling energy consumption, PUE improvements, electricity usage trends, and operational efficiency across data center facilities.

– helps you assess cooling energy consumption, PUE improvements, electricity usage trends, and operational efficiency across data center facilities. AI & High-Density Computing Impact Index – helps you identify cooling requirements arising from AI workloads, GPU deployments, HPC infrastructure expansion, and increasing rack power densities.

– helps you identify cooling requirements arising from AI workloads, GPU deployments, HPC infrastructure expansion, and increasing rack power densities. Sustainability & Water Management Metrics – helps you understand WUE performance, renewable energy integration, carbon reduction initiatives, and environmental sustainability benchmarks.

– helps you understand WUE performance, renewable energy integration, carbon reduction initiatives, and environmental sustainability benchmarks. Cooling Infrastructure Investment Tracker – helps you uncover opportunities linked to green data center projects, cooling infrastructure spending, and next-generation thermal management solutions.

– helps you uncover opportunities linked to green data center projects, cooling infrastructure spending, and next-generation thermal management solutions. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on cooling technology portfolios, innovation capabilities, project deployments, geographic presence, and recent developments.

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