One in Four Businesses Is Turning to Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments, Paybis Says at Money20/20 





AMSTERDAM, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybis, a trusted crypto platform serving 7 million users worldwide, released a new stablecoin infrastructure findings report at Money20/20 Europe, showing that at least 23% of businesses already use stablecoins for international payments or are planning to do so in the next 12 months. Business usage of Paybis stablecoin volume illustrates this big shift in recent years: from 36% in 2023 to 98% in April 2026.

Key findings

Stablecoins accounted for 86% of Paybis crypto volume in April 2026, up from 12% in July 2023, signaling a sharp shift from general crypto activity toward stablecoin-led payment use.

B2B payments represented nearly 97% of Paybis stablecoin volume in 2025 and 2026, up from 36% in 2023, marking a clear shift toward business-led stablecoin use on the platform.

Businesses use stablecoins to make international payments: 22.5% said they were already using or planning to use stablecoins for cross-border payments.

The top five B2B stablecoin sectors by volume since April 2024 were Digital Goods, Virtual Assets Business, Technology, Retail and E-commerce, and Financial Technology.

Paybis survey data shows that many business decision-makers still misjudge stablecoin settlement speed and transfer costs, which could slow business adoption even where the operational case is strong.





Paybis internal data shows that stablecoin volume on the platform has grown sharply over the past three years. Stablecoins accounted for up to 86% of Paybis crypto volume in April 2026, showing exponential growth. Total stablecoin volume on Paybis reached $2.81B in May 2026. Annual stablecoin volume showed in 2025 a 7.2x increase. From January to April 2026, Paybis processed stablecoin volume up 135% compared with the same period in 2025.

Stablecoin volume on Paybis has become increasingly B2B-led, despite the platform’s broader suite of retail-focused products. B2B represented 36% of Paybis stablecoin volume in 2023, rising to 70.1% in 2024 and 96.9% in 2025. From January to April 2026, B2B accounted for 97.8% of stablecoin volume, showing that business payment flows now drive the platform’s stablecoin activity.

Paybis B2B industry data also shows where adoption is concentrated. Since April 2024, the largest B2B stablecoin volume categories on Paybis were Digital Goods (21.4% of the B2B stablecoin volume), Virtual Assets Business (15.8%), Technology (15.1%), Retail and E-commerce (14.5%), and Financial Technology (11.6%). Together, these five sectors represented 78.4% of B2B stablecoin volume.





At the same time, the Paybis survey shows that broader adoption is still early. When asked whether their business uses stablecoins to make international payments, 13.4% said yes, 9.1% said they were planning to do so, 59.8% said no, and 17.6% said they did not know. Almost every fourth business is either already using stablecoins for international payments or planning to do so.

Paybis survey data shows a persistent clarity gap around stablecoin settlement speed and costs. On settlement speed, 53% of respondents expected international stablecoin transfers to settle instantly, while 47% expected settlement to take between one hour and one day, including 17.4% who expected it to take a full day. In practice, stablecoin settlement usually occurs in seconds or minutes, depending on the blockchain network.

Cost expectations were even more divided: in a question with 1,068 responses, 33.3% expected international stablecoin transfer fees to be around 3%, while 32% selected 0.01%. Overall, responses were almost evenly split between higher-cost assumptions of 3% or 1% and lower-cost assumptions of 0.5% or 0.01%. Since stablecoin payment costs are generally benchmarked below 1%, these misconceptions may slow adoption by making businesses underestimate the speed and cost advantages of stablecoin rails.

“Stablecoins have moved from a crypto niche to business infrastructure,” said Konstantins Vasilenko, Co-Founder and CBDO of Paybis, “B2B is now the overwhelming majority of volume on our platform, driven by companies that need faster cross-border settlement and treasury movement.”

He added:

“What's missing is plumbing. Paybis Regulated Platform gives companies one API to plug stablecoins into existing payment flows — dedicated IBANs, on/off-ramp and full crypto rails under our MiCA, PI and other licenses — so they get the adoption upside without becoming a crypto company themselves.”

Paybis is discussing the findings around Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, where payments, fintech, and digital asset leaders are gathering to examine how financial infrastructure is changing. The company’s position is that stablecoins are becoming an additional settlement layer inside the financial system, particularly for businesses dealing with cross-border payouts, international settlement and treasury movement.

About Paybis

Paybis simplifies cryptocurrency for individuals and enterprises. Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet—facilitating the purchase, sale, and exchange of 90 cryptocurrencies—with award-winning payment infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction and prohibitive banking fees.

In 2026, Paybis was recognized as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to our expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive our operations.

Processing $2bn annually, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets. This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot, and why 7 million users and hundreds of the world's fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on our services.

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Contact:

PR Manager

Nadezhda Pereira

nadezhda.gusinskaia@paybis.com

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