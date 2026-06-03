GXO Appoints Roberto Pascual as Managing Director in Spain and Portugal

MADRID, Spain, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, today announced the appointment of Roberto Pascual as Managing Director of GXO in Spain and Portugal. Roberto is responsible for intensifying customer-centricity, accelerating vertical growth and deploying advanced automation for customers. He reports to Paul Mohan, GXO’s President of Continental Europe, and is based in Madrid.

“The appointment of Roberto Pascual marks an exciting new chapter in our pursuit of operational excellence, commercial expansion and technology-driven innovation,” said Paul Mohan, President, Continental Europe, GXO. “His outstanding track record and proven leadership across the Iberian logistics sector make him uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth ambitions and elevate the value we deliver to our customers. We are thrilled to welcome him.”

Roberto brings more than 25 years of contract logistics experience. He joins GXO from DHL Supply Chain, where he held senior leadership positions over the past two decades, most recently as Managing Director for Spain and Portugal. His deep knowledge of key vertical markets and strong operational background will reinforce GXO’s ability to accelerate growth and strengthen its position across the Iberian region.

This key appointment follows a strong period of sustained growth under the leadership of Rui Marques, who served as Managing Director of Iberia for more than two decades. During his tenure, he led GXO’s evolution into one of the leading contract logistics providers in Spain and Portugal. The business delivered consistent double-digit growth, expanded its footprint across Iberia, and built strong, long-lasting partnerships with top-tier clients.



Rui Marques now begins an exciting new journey within the group, taking on the leadership of one of GXO’s key global customer accounts. In this strategic role, he will leverage his deep experience to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and deliver even greater customer value on a global scale, further strengthening GXO’s position as a trusted partner.

GXO is the leading e‑commerce logistics provider in Spain, with 50 distribution centers across Spain and Portugal. The company manages operations for top tier clients in sectors such as e-commerce and retail, fashion, food and beverage, technology and automotive. With over 8,500 employees and 1.5 million square meters of logistics space — including the largest logistics facility in Europe located in Guadalajara — GXO has been recognized by Forbes for six years as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Spain.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact:

Cristina Villalba

+34 696.38.27.04

cristina.villalba@gxo.com

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