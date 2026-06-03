OTC Markets Group Welcomes Atomic Eagle Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Atomic Eagle Ltd (ASX: AEU; OTCQX: AEUXF), a uranium explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Atomic Eagle Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Atomic Eagle Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AEUXF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Our upgrade to OTCQX represents a significant step for Atomic Eagle, providing direct access to U.S. investors at a time when nuclear energy is undergoing a structural resurgence.

Recent U.S. Government actions to expand nuclear capacity, rebuild domestic fuel supply chains, and accelerate deployment of small modular reactors reinforce our view that uranium markets are entering a sustained period of growth.

With the advanced Muntanga Uranium Project in a stable jurisdiction like Zambia, Atomic Eagle is well positioned to benefit from these trends.”

About Atomic Eagle Ltd

Atomic Eagle is a uranium explorer / developer advancing the Muntanga Project in Zambia, located within one of the largest and least explored sandstone-hosted uranium basins in the world.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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