Solera Launches In-State Pennsylvania Titling for Dealers and Tag Agencies

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, today announced the launch of Solera Titling for in-state Pennsylvania. The cloud-based solution gives Pennsylvania dealerships and tag agencies a modern alternative to legacy titling tools, with integrated scanning, pre-submission quality review, driver's license data verification, customizable invoicing, and a complete state forms library inside a single workflow.

Pennsylvania processes millions of vehicle title transactions each year, and back-office workflows remain a primary source of delay in the deal lifecycle. While dealer-facing technology has advanced across CRM, digital retailing, and inventory, most in-state titling tools still rely on basic electronic submission, with limited automation and few connections to the systems dealers run every day. Errors discovered only after a PennDOT rejection slow funding, add rework, and pull title clerks, controllers, and F&I managers off live deals.

Solera Titling for in-state Pennsylvania is generally available beginning June 1, 2026. The platform includes integrated document scanning with automated pre-submission review, a handheld 2D barcode scanner that pulls customer data directly from a driver's license, customizable invoicing that consolidates taxes, PennDOT fees, and service charges into a single document, a transaction-organized library of current Pennsylvania title forms, and in-product Help Desk chat for real-time support. The solution runs on the Solera Cloud Platform and connects to Solera’s other leading dealer solutions, including DealerSocket CRM, Auto/Mate DMS, Inventory+, Service Lane Technology, Marketing, and Connected Car solutions like LoJack.

“Titling touches every deal, and in a state with Pennsylvania's transaction volume, even small efficiency gains compound quickly. This launch reflects where we are taking the broader Solera platform, with the help of our AI Engine and a dramatically improved development cycle: deeper into the dealer workflows that define the customer lifecycle, with measurable improvements at every step.”

– Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, Solera

Solera serves more than 280,000 customers across 120 countries, and its dealer software portfolio supports thousands of franchise and independent dealerships in North America. Solera Titling extends that footprint into a state-specific workflow built in direct consultation with Pennsylvania title clerks, F&I managers, controllers, and tag agency operators.

To learn more about Solera Titling for in-state Pennsylvania or to request a demonstration, visit dealer.solera.com or contact a Solera representative.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Media Contact

Earl Brown

Solera Communications

earl.brown@solera.com