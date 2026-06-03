Reflexivity Brings Real-Time Portfolio Intelligence to Microsoft 365 Copilot

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflexivity, a leading AI analyst for capital markets investors, today announced that its proprietary Knowledge Graph is now available within Microsoft 365 Copilot through the Reflexivity plugin. The integration brings Reflexivity’s institutional-grade investment intelligence into the Microsoft ecosystem, enabling investors, advisors, analysts, and enterprise users to surface potential exposures, thematic risks, competitive dynamics, and second-order market implications across the securities they own or monitor.

Built on more than 10 million evidence-backed relationship edges, the Reflexivity Knowledge Graph continuously maps how companies, products, industries, supply chains, macro themes, and market events interact across global financial markets. Reflexivity is designed not only to answer questions on demand, but also to surface relationships, hidden dependencies, thematic exposures, and second-order effects that would traditionally require significant investigative work to uncover.

By integrating the Knowledge Graph into Microsoft 365 Copilot, users can use the Reflexivity plugin to investigate how earnings results, macro developments, geopolitical events, supply-chain disruptions, regulatory changes, or thematic shifts may impact the companies, sectors, and portfolios they care about. The platform can also help analysts identify adjacent beneficiaries, negatively exposed companies, competitive implications, and cross-sector ripple effects that may not have been obvious at the outset of an analysis.

Microsoft 365 Copilot users can now unlock access to:

40,000+ global securities across 47 markets in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC

900+ industry, financial, and macro themes

20,000+ products, brands, and services

More than 10 million verified relationship edges connecting companies, securities, sectors, macro drivers, supply chains, and market events

Insight generation powered by filings, earnings transcripts, financial news, macroeconomic developments, and market activity



Reflexivity delivers traceable, source-linked analysis grounded in verified market relationships. Users can ask questions about supply-chain exposure, thematic contagion, earnings ripple effects, or cross-sector dependencies and receive answers supported by auditable evidence and transparent sourcing in seconds or minutes.

“Bringing Reflexivity into Microsoft 365 Copilot gives investors and knowledge workers a fundamentally new way to investigate portfolios and market developments,” said Jan Szilagyi, Chief Executive Officer of Reflexivity. “Users can now move from a single company, theme, or event to the broader web of exposures, dependencies, beneficiaries, and risks surrounding it, uncovering insights that previously required enormous amounts of time, data, and specialized research workflows.”

“The Microsoft 365 Copilot ecosystem enables partners like Reflexivity to bring highly specialized intelligence directly into users’ daily workflows,” said Chantrelle Nielsen, Group Program Manager, Copilot Extensibility at Microsoft Corp. “This integration gives financial professionals access to sophisticated portfolio and market analysis within the productivity experiences they already rely on.”

Built by veterans of Duquesne, Brevan Howard, Fortress, and Kensho, the integration extends Reflexivity’s institutional foundations to the Microsoft 365 Copilot ecosystem. The platform is SOC 2 compliant and natively integrates institutional-grade data from S&P Global, IBES, Cboe, LSEG, Reuters, and Nasdaq. Reflexivity today serves a global roster of institutional clients representing more than $325B in combined assets under management.

For more information, visit reflexivity.com/copilot .

About Reflexivity

Reflexivity is a leading AI analyst for capital markets investors. Built on a vast proprietary Knowledge Graph that integrates with natural language AI, Reflexivity helps investors unlock decision-ready insights in minutes. Trusted by some of the largest banks, asset managers, and hedge funds in the world, the platform is accurate, auditable, and custom-built for investor decision-making. Founded in 2019, Reflexivity is headquartered in New York, with offices in

London and Tokyo.

Media Contact

Alexandra Sewell

Marketing Lead

alex@reflexivity.com

reflexivity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/792fd205-057a-4771-aa49-a48070f99991.