SweetWater Brewing Unveils Atlanta-Wide Soccer Celebration as Global Fans Descend on the City This Summer





ATLANTA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the leading craft beer brand in the Southeast by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today unveiled an Atlanta-wide soccer celebration program for summer 2026, transforming the city into a fan destination through stadium activations, downtown experiences, exclusive collaborations, and high-energy watch parties at its iconic Atlanta Taproom.

As Atlanta prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for one of the world’s premier international sporting events, including eight matches and a semifinal, SweetWater is bringing together local pride, craft beer culture, and the passion of the global game through a citywide platform designed to connect traveling supporters and hometown fans alike.

As the Official Craft Beer Partner of Atlanta United and Atlanta’s original hometown craft brewery, SweetWater has long been part of the city’s soccer culture. This summer, the brand is expanding that connection through a comprehensive celebration spanning Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown fan destinations, local partnerships, and Taproom watch parties designed to showcase the best of Atlanta to supporters from around the globe.

From the heart of downtown to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SweetWater’s flagship brewery, the brand will activate across Atlanta all summer long with immersive fan experiences, limited-edition merchandise, special beer releases, giveaways, and match-day celebrations that capture the energy of the city and the excitement surrounding the global tournament.

Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing, said, “This summer, Atlanta becomes the center of the soccer world, and SweetWater is proud to help welcome fans from across the globe. As Atlanta’s hometown brewery and the Official Craft Beer Partner of Atlanta United, we’re creating experiences that bring fans together wherever they choose to celebrate the game - from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and downtown fan zones to our Taproom. This is more than a summer promotion; it’s a citywide celebration of sport, community, and the culture that makes Atlanta unique.”

Highlights of SweetWater’s Atlanta Soccer Celebration Program include:

Official Atlanta United watch parties at the SweetWater Taproom on June 17 and July 15 , featuring exclusive fan experiences and the opportunity to win a pair of 2027 Atlanta United season tickets.



, featuring exclusive fan experiences and the opportunity to win a pair of 2027 Atlanta United season tickets. SweetWater activations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the summer, bringing Atlanta’s hometown craft beer directly to visiting supporters and local fans through branded experiences, product visibility, and fan engagement opportunities.



bringing Atlanta’s hometown craft beer directly to visiting supporters and local fans through branded experiences, product visibility, and fan engagement opportunities. Stadium district activations featuring American Lager, Daytrip IPA, and other SweetWater favorites through select can and draft placements, sampling opportunities, and fan-focused experiences, including the brand-new COSM and the South Downtown (SoDo) Open Container Area.



featuring American Lager, Daytrip IPA, and other SweetWater favorites through select can and draft placements, sampling opportunities, and fan-focused experiences, including the brand-new COSM and the South Downtown (SoDo) Open Container Area. Downtown Atlanta fan activations at high-traffic venues designed to engage visitors and showcase SweetWater’s hometown roots.



at high-traffic venues designed to engage visitors and showcase SweetWater’s hometown roots. Limited-edition collaboration beers and merchandise with Atlantucky Brewing and the legendary hip hop group, Nappy Roots and STATs Brewing in Downtown Atlanta, celebrating Atlanta’s role on the global soccer stage.



with Atlantucky Brewing and the legendary hip hop group, Nappy Roots and STATs Brewing in Downtown Atlanta, celebrating Atlanta’s role on the global soccer stage. SweetWater Taproom watch parties throughout June and July , transforming the brewery into Atlanta’s soccer headquarters with match viewings, special promotions, merchandise, giveaways, and fan programming. SweetWater Brewing is proud to be the Official Beer Partner of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Outlaws U.S. Soccer supporters group.



, transforming the brewery into Atlanta’s soccer headquarters with match viewings, special promotions, merchandise, giveaways, and fan programming. SweetWater Brewing is proud to be the Official Beer Partner of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Outlaws U.S. Soccer supporters group. Fan-first experiences featuring giveaways, branded merchandise, enter-to-win opportunities, custom cups, surprise appearances, and interactive activations throughout the city.





Anchoring the campaign is SweetWater’s “Official Beer of the World (Best Enjoyed in America)” creative platform, a playful concept celebrating the global spirit of the game through the lens of Atlanta’s hometown brewery.

Whether fans are arriving from around the world or cheering from their favorite neighborhood bar, SweetWater is bringing Atlanta together with great beer, unforgettable experiences, and a summer-long celebration worthy of the global spotlight. As Atlanta welcomes the world, SweetWater is proud to represent the city it has called home for more than 25 years, bringing together soccer, community, and craft beer through experiences that celebrate the passion of the game and the spirit of Atlanta.

For more information on SweetWater’s summer programming and upcoming events, visit SweetWater’s Atlanta Taproom, 195 Ottley Drive, Atlanta, GA, or follow SweetWater Brewing @sweetwaterbrew on Instagram or Facebook.



About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited. SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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