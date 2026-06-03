Informativ Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ and Is Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Marking Three Consecutive Years of Verified Employee Satisfaction

FRISCO, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit reporting, and customer insights for automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, has earned the 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ by Great Place To Work® and has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ list. This marks the third consecutive year Informativ has received the Great Place To Work Certification™. Informativ is backed by Capstreet.

Great Place To Work Certification is based on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors related to revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. This year, 82% of Informativ employees surveyed from April 14-21, 2026 said the company is a great place to work, which is 25 points higher than the average U.S. company and reflects a culture that has been intentionally built and consistently reinforced over a period of company growth from 2022 to 2026.

Key findings from Informativ’s 2026 Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey1:

95% of employees feel they are treated fairly regardless of their race

93% of employees feel good about the ways Informativ contributes to the community

90% of employees say they are made to feel welcome when joining the company

90% of employees feel that co-workers genuinely care about each other



“Three years in a row matters. It tells us our culture is keeping pace with our growth,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “We’ve continued to grow over the past four years, and growth can erode culture if you’re not deliberate about protecting it. That our employees continue to call Informativ a great place to work tells me something important: our team is driving this culture and thriving in it. Being named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list on top of that is a further reflection of the fact that our team members show up for each other and for our clients every day.”

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Eligibility was based on Great Place To Work certification from 2025 (survey dates April 25 – May 9th, 2025). Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization. Informativ was included based on the company’s ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization.

Informativ has made a practice of listening to survey feedback and responding with action. Benefits improvements introduced in recent years include unlimited paid time off, pet bereavement leave and extended parental leave. Informativ also pays for A.I. certification courses for any employee who wants it. These additions came directly from what employees said they needed. Informativ believes that feedback loop between employee voice and company decision-making is central to how Informativ has maintained its certification year over year.

Informativ’s “B.E.S.T.” core values (Be the Lighthouse, Embrace and Drive Change, Seek and Create Sincere Connections, and Trust, Respect, and Do the Right Thing) are reinforced through the company’s BESTie Awards program. Each quarter, employees nominate peers who best exemplify these values in action. Five winners receive monetary recognition and a chance to join the company’s annual President’s Club trip.

The fact that 93% of employees feel good about how Informativ contributes to the community reflects the continued impact of Informativ Gives Back, an employee-led charitable initiative that identifies a new nonprofit to support each month. Recent beneficiaries have included NADA Emergency Relief Fund, Kham’s Klub, Wounded Warrior, and Young Survival Coalition.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Interested in joining a team that keeps earning this recognition? Explore open roles at www.informativ.com/careers/.

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ’s software is designed to optimize the consumer finance qualification process, ensure compliance, and enhance profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000* list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, as a 2026, 2025 and 2024 Great Place To Work** certified employer, and as a 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ honoree. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified. Informativ paid a fee to apply, and the award was granted on June 2, 2026.

1The Trust Index Survey measures individual employee experiences of five dimensions of a high-trust company culture through 60 statements and two open-ended questions. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ or Capstreet. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as Great Place To Work.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 100,000 were received from employees at companies eligible for this list, and rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ or Capstreet. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion. Informativ paid a fee to apply, and the award was granted on June 2, 2026.

Contact:

Christina Wofford

SVP, Marketing

cwofford@informativ.com

602-363-0134