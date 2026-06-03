Twisted Shotz Brings the Twist Back to the Shooter Category

WAUNAKEE, Wis., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twisted Shotz is turning up the heat ahead of summer with a refreshed visual identity, new products and renewed momentum across the country, marking a bold new chapter for the dual-chambered shot brand.

Long known for its social, shareable shot experience, Twisted Shotz is being reintroduced with a modernized brand world designed to stand out on shelf, spark trial and bring fresh energy to the shooter category.

“Twisted Shotz has always stood out for its unique, flavor-forward experience, but this relaunch gives us a much stronger and more modern way to show up in market,” said Josh Lindsay, Asahi’s RTD National Marketing Manager. “The new visual identity is bright, disruptive, and unmistakably Twisted Shotz. It helps bring our personality to life on shelf and gives our distributors and retail partners a clearer, more compelling story to tell heading into the summer season.”

The relaunch also brings a fresh new flavor mix to the portfolio. Twisted Shotz is spotlighting the Fruity Fiesta 15-pack Variety, available now, and building toward the July 2026 launch of Talk Peachy To Me!, adding new momentum to a lineup that includes fan-favorite flavors such as Miami Vice, Sex on the Beach, B-52 and Razzle Dazzle.

With its bartender-inspired double-barreled shot glass, bold flavor combinations and colorful new look, Twisted Shotz brings a playful twist to casual get-togethers, celebrations, and summer moments where consumers are looking for something unexpected. Twisted Shotz are available in 20% alc./vol. formats ranging from single-flavor four-packs to party-ready mixed 15-packs, all set for sharing.

The relaunch is being supported by wholesalers across its 44-state footprint, including Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Breakthru Beverage, Republic National Distribution Company, Johnson Brothers, Empire Distributors Inc. and additional distributor partners.

“This is not a ‘new package, same taste’ story,” Lindsay added. “It is a real reintroduction of the brand. We are showing up with a more impactful identity, a more engaging portfolio story and a format that still offers something genuinely different in the category. Twisted Shotz is all about adding fun, spontaneity and a twist of flavor to any occasions.”

The relaunch comes as Twisted Shotz looks to build on its presence in priority markets including California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and Wisconsin, with growing availability at participating retailers.

Consumers can visit twistedshotz.com/#find to locate Twisted Shotz near them.

About Asahi Beer USA and Octopi

Asahi Beer USA is home to a premier beverage production facility, Octopi, as well as super premium beer brand Asahi Super Dry, shooter brand Twisted Shotz and new RTD Asahi Zeitaku Shibori in the United States of America. Through teams based across the country and its Octopi facility in Waunakee, Wisconsin, the company aims to deliver high-quality beer and beverages to the nation. Asahi Beer USA is part of Asahi Europe & International. To learn more, visit: https://www.asahibeerusa.com

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 9 countries across Europe and North America and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe & International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 80+ markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better. To learn more, visit: https://www.asahiinternational.com

Andrew Findlater

SELECT Public Relations

afindlater@selectpr.com

(647) 444-1197