Blossom Gold Receives Approval from BLM Regarding Notice of Intent to Initiate Exploration Drilling on the Kamma Claims West of the Rosebud Project

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (“Blossom” or the “Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has approved the Notice of Intent ("NOI") previously announced on May 19, 2026 for exploration activities on the Company's Kamma Claims west of the Rosebud Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada.

"We regularly explain to people that we are fortunate to reside in the best BLM field office in the United States of America. And for good reason,” stated Rick Winters, Blossom’s CEO. “The quality of our Federal permitting professionals at the Black Rock Field Office exemplifies the partnering approach to the complex effort of permitting a major mining operation as supported by Interior Secretary Burgum. We announced that we filed our NOI on May 19. The BLM reviewed, provided comment and questions, assessed responses and approved the Kamma Claims NOI in less than two weeks. By any measure, this is government at its most efficient for which we are grateful. We are excited to get drilling this largely underexplored ground with the Kamma Claims representing a true blue sky opportunity for Blossom’s shareholders with a budgeted two-year effort already funded."

With the NOI now approved, Blossom can proceed with the planned reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling, beginning with eight drill site locations. The Company is in the process of securing an RC rig and continues to expect drilling to commence no later than Q3 2026. In the meantime, Blossom will continue to map and refine the structural understanding of the area.

The Kamma Claims are 100%-owned by Blossom Gold and occupy a graben setting closely analogous to the Rosebud Claim Block. The claims host the most significant historic placer production in the area and yet have seen little modern exploration, representing meaningful upside optionality for a new discovery outside the Rosebud Project. Work completed to date suggests the Kamma Claims are prospective for hosting potential primary structures that provide the plumbing for mineralization to the adjacent Hycroft Mine, including the Vortex silver discovery, which is among the most promising high-grade silver systems in the region. The 2026 Kamma Claims two-year exploration budget includes the geologic mapping and geophysics already completed, the initial RC drilling campaign contemplated under the NOI and follow up programs and drilling contingent on success, all of which were part of the Company's 24-month budget. Blossom remains well-funded to complete all stated programs.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as “plan”, “expect”, “schedule”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may” or “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom’s AIF, which is available under Blossom’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.