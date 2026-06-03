AX Coin, Backed by AXG, Granted First Stablecoin Issuer License by the Central Bank of Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (“AXG” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that AX Coin Bahrain B.S.C. (c) (“AX Coin”), the Company's stablecoin issuance entity and a key subsidiary, has been officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (“CBB”) to carry out stablecoin issuer activities. This marks a major milestone in the global regulated digital asset industry. As the first to be granted a license under the CBB’s stablecoin regulatory framework, AX Coin joins a select group of globally regulated issuers under sovereign central bank oversight, reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading hub for digital asset innovation.

Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder of AXG and Chairman of AX Coin, said:

“This CBB approval is a defining milestone for AX Coin that validates our ability to scale compliant digital financial infrastructure globally. With this regulated foundation, we are positioned to integrate stablecoins into the real-world systems, enabling institutional-grade adoption across payments and settlement.”





Xavier George, CEO of AX Coin added:

“This CBB approval is a huge win for AX Coin and for global stablecoin infrastructure, enabling trusted, programmable settlement across institutions and markets. By keeping compliance at its core, this license allows us to scale globally and build the future of agentic digital payment ecosystems.”





About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission “Mobilizing Tokens 24/7”, the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, AGENTX, and AXGI, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit www.alloyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at AXG (Solowin Holdings).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20394849-0130-41ce-9012-87ab6eec8bb4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adcdafa7-fb93-46f0-a66e-fa089e31f635