DMW&H Achieves SOC 2® Compliance Milestone

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H , a leading provider of integrated material handling and automation solutions, is proud to announce the successful achievement of SOC 2® compliance, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to cybersecurity, data protection, and customer trust.

SOC 2® compliance validates that DMW&H has established and maintained rigorous controls to safeguard customer data against unauthorized access while ensuring the security, availability, and privacy of its systems. This achievement reflects the company’s dedication to securely managing sensitive information and exceeding industry standards for protecting customer data.

“This milestone demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers, our partners, and our organization through the highest standards of cybersecurity and operational excellence,” said Ray Haggar, President of DMW&H. “As technology and automation continue to evolve, cybersecurity remains a top priority. Achieving SOC 2® compliance reinforces the trust our customers place in us and reflects the dedication of our entire team.”

The validation process included a comprehensive evaluation of DMW&H’s systems, policies, and operational procedures, along with company-wide cybersecurity training designed to strengthen awareness and accountability across all departments.

“Reaching SOC 2® compliance was truly a company-wide effort,” said Pam Scully, Customer Cybersecurity Manager at DMW&H. “Every employee participated in rigorous training and embraced the importance of cybersecurity in their daily responsibilities. We are proud to go above and beyond to ensure our customers’ information remains protected and secure”.

By achieving SOC 2® compliance, DMW&H continues to strengthen its position as a trusted automation partner for customers across a wide range of industries, delivering innovative solutions backed by a strong foundation of security and reliability.

About DMW&H:

DMW&H is a leader in supply chain integration, delivering innovative material handling solutions tailored to the unique needs of distribution and fulfillment centers. With decades of experience, DMW&H combines advanced technologies, software, and industry expertise to help clients achieve efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, the company has been recognized with numerous industry awards for its commitment to excellence. To learn more, visit www.dmwandh.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Elizabeth Dempsey

(201) 635-3493

edempsey@dmwandh.com