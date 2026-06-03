Application for Admission of Shares

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

ICG plc (the “Company”)

3 June 2026

Application for Admission of Shares

The Company announces that an application has been made for the admission of 2,367 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company (the “Shares”) to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (“Admission”), in connection with the vesting of awards under the ICG Omnibus Plan 2020. Admission of the Shares is expected on 8 June 2026. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510


GlobeNewswire

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