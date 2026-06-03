ICG plc (the “Company”)

3 June 2026

Application for Admission of Shares

The Company announces that an application has been made for the admission of 2,367 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company (the “Shares”) to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (“Admission”), in connection with the vesting of awards under the ICG Omnibus Plan 2020. Admission of the Shares is expected on 8 June 2026. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:



Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510